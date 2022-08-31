U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.75
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,828.00
    +53.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,405.50
    +46.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,860.20
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.90
    -0.74 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.10
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    -0.04 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0019
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1651
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6770
    -0.0720 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,305.78
    -190.90 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.66
    +4.26 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.93
    -26.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Metaverse Market Worth USD 293711.38 million by 2027 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·3 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaverse market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Metaverse Industry market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

The global Metaverse market size was valued at USD 30009.34 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 46.25% during the forecast period, reaching USD 293711.38 million by 2027.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at –  https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21534770

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -  

  • Hardware

  • Software

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

  • BFSI

  • Retail

  • Manufacturing

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Education

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Other

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/21534770

Leading players of Metaverse including: -

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd

  • Nvidia Corporation

  • Facebook, Inc

  • ByteDance Ltd

  • NetEase Inc

Key Developments in the Metaverse Market: -

  • To describe Metaverse Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force

  • To analyze the manufacturers of Private Security, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share

  • To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Metaverse Industry market share

  • To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application

  • To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications

  • To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

  • To describe Metaverse Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21534770

TOC in Short

1 Metaverse Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Metaverse Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Metaverse Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Metaverse Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Metaverse Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Metaverse Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Metaverse Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/21534770

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone : US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@absolutereports.com Web : https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • With 82% ownership, Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) boasts of strong institutional backing

    If you want to know who really controls Oxford Metrics plc ( LON:OMG ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • SAP hires Airbus executive as new finance chief

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus finance chief Dominik Asam will leave the company to take on the same role for German software group SAP from March 2023, the companies said on Wednesday. Asam, 53, joined Airbus in 2019 after having worked at German chip maker Infineon as finance chief since 2011. "I hope to stay in close touch with Airbus after transitioning to my new role at SAP to further deepen what is already a strong relationship between the two companies," Asam was quoted as saying in an Airbus statement.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Tech stocks: MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to make the case for why MATANA should be the new name for Big Tech stocks instead of FAANG.

  • The third richest man in the world behind Musk and Bezos is a college dropout whose fortune has surged $60 billion this year

    With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • Top stocks after hours: Netflix, Snap, CrowdStrike and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • Exxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. took the first step toward filing a lawsuit against Russia after Vladimir Putin blocked the oil major from exiting its only remaining operation in the country. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Sovie

  • Chip stocks could plunge another 25% as ‘we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade,’ analyst says

    After a rough few months for semiconductor stocks, one Wall Street analyst expects the pain to continue and predicted Tuesday that "we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade."

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and ARK Investment Management’s 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. This June, ARK Investment Management’s CEO Cathie Wood, on CNBC’s […]

  • Buffett’s BYD Stake Sale Fuels Fears of More Selling to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders rushed to sell BYD Co. after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, fearing that the legendary investor may be gearing up for an eventual exit after more than a decade as the company’s most notable backer.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail

  • 'This is beyond imagination': Poland homeowners are lining up for days, sleeping in their cars to buy fuel — and coal stocks are still white-hot due to the demand

    Reminiscent of communist times? Maybe it's even worse.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5% and 6.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Goldman Sachs’ 2 Stock Picks With at Least 100% Upside Potential

    There’s no doubt, Wall Street did not like Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The markets tumbled after Powell stressed the central bank is committed to taming inflation and will implement another 75bp hike if that is what is needed to get the job done. The markets might have thrown the toys out of the pram, but while cognizant of a bearish scenario, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist Jan Hatzius is not overly concerned, preferring to focus on Powell’s less hawkish commentary. “We contin

  • Tesla (TSLA) is a Screaming Buy Post 3:1 Stock Spilt

    For investors who can swallow elevated valuation levels and are looking for companies with robust growth prospects, Tesla (TSLA) should be on the top of their list.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and we’re in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfoli

  • Snap plans to lay off 20% of its workforce

    A new report indicates that Snap plans to lay off 20% of its 6,400+ employees.