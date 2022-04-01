U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.97
    +8.56 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,796.71
    +118.36 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,233.68
    +13.16 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.23
    +16.11 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.63
    -0.65 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.70
    -25.30 (-1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    -0.36 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1046
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    +0.0460 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3110
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6000
    +0.9120 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,357.49
    +393.05 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.92
    +47.65 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Metaverse protocol Caduceus closes $4M Series A investment round

Caduceus Foundation
·2 min read
Caduceus Foundation
Caduceus Foundation

Metaverse protocol Caduceus closes $4M Series A investment round

Metaverse protocol Caduceus closes $4M Series A investment round
Metaverse protocol Caduceus closes $4M Series A investment round

London, United Kingdom, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caduceus, the world’s first metaverse protocol with decentralized edge rendering, designed to provide the infrastructure layer for metaverse development, has raised $4 million in an over-subscribed Series A round jointly led by Susquehanna International Group, the leading trading and technology firm founded by Jeff Yass, and BlockFills, the world leading market disruptive technology firm dedicated to cryptocurrency.

Other lead investors in the round included Bin Zayed Group, Qredo, TokenInsight, Nukkleus, Europe’s leading digital asset execution platform Digital RFQ and Luna Venture Capital. Celebrity investment comes in the form of soccer legend, ex-England and Chelsea Football Club captain John Terry.

The funds will help the future development of decentralized rendering and edge cloud computing as part of the Caduceus Metaverse Protocol.

Tim Bullman, co-founder of Caduceus, said, “We are delighted that investors have recognized the value of the Caduceus Metaverse Protocol layer-1 blockchain, which is dedicated to the production of an infrastructure layer to enable industry-wide metaverse development.

“Caduceus is developing a suite of developer toolkits and hardware solutions that create a rich environment for metaverse development, enabling the building, financing, and cross-chain portability of 3D worlds and digital assets from metaverse to metaverse — all from a decentralized, fully modular, open access blockchain with lower transaction costs, higher speeds and greater security than any other public blockchain — and we are pleased to see the investment community recognizing the huge potential of this ground-breaking technology.”

Caduceus is a developer-friendly, easy-to-use underlying public chain platform that comes with its own complete set of development tools.

“Caduceus is the home of the future,” said Bullman. “A place to develop everything the metaverse has to offer — in finance, in commerce, in creativity and for businesses as yet undreamed of — and this successful investment round propels us a step closer to enabling the building of that future on the Caduceus blockchain.”

About Caduceus

Caduceus is an infrastructure-level open blockchain platform specifically built for the metaverse and the decentralized digital world. Caduceus utilizes decentralized rendering and edge computing along with extended-reality technology to bring developers, creators, and users an unrivaled metaverse experience.

Founded and developed by a group of international investors and blockchain experts, Caduceus has brought together a range of talent to oversee this ambitious project.

To learn more about Caduceus, visit its:

Attachment

CONTACT: Full Name: Nicolas Rabener Company: Caduceus Foundation Phone Number: 02071934044 Website: https://www.caduceus.foundation Email : nicolas.rabener@jackdawcapital.com


