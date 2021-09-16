U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.72
    -13.98 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,755.94
    -58.45 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,087.34
    -74.19 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.45
    -2.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.86
    -0.75 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.90
    -43.90 (-2.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.96 (-4.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0067 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3500
    +0.0460 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    -0.0056 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6660
    +0.3060 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,571.97
    -193.59 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.90
    -11.39 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.69
    +37.20 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 332,000 individuals filed new claims last week

New claims increase from pandemic-era low

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Metaverse raises ‘scary’ question on surveillance of users, ex-Google exec says

Max Zahn with Andy Serwer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fox is set to premiere a singing competition show next week called "Alter Ego" in which contestants perform not as themselves but as digitally rendered avatars. 

The launch follows a summer of hype for the metaverse, an immersive online experience across tech platforms that Mark Zuckerberg told the Verge in July is Facebook's (FB) "overarching goal." Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, a month before, said the economy of the metaverse will someday exceed that of the physical world.

But the metaverse raises a "scary" question about surveillance, since participants will carry out everyday conversations and activities in a company-owned setting online, says artificial intelligence expert Kai-Fu Lee.

In a new interview, Lee — who worked as an executive at Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT) — acknowledged "a lot of excitement" in the use of AI technology in the metaverse. But he warned that the new frontier may compromise users' privacy.

"In the the metaverse, there is a tricky and maybe a little bit scary question," says Lee, the co-author of a new book entitled "AI 2041: Ten Visions for Our Future." "The programmer of the metaverse, the company that builds the metaverse, will actually listen in on every conversation and watch every person."

"That on the one hand can make the experience very exciting because it can see what makes you happy and give you more of that," he adds. "But then what is the notion of privacy in a metaverse?"

Privacy concerns tied to AI have risen to the fore as a major issue across the globe. On Wednesday, the United Nations Human Rights chief advocated for a moratorium on the use of AI, citing applications like government deployment of facial recognition software.

"AI technologies can have negative, even catastrophic, effects if they are used without sufficient regard to how they affect people’s human rights," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

Facebook co-founder and chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, speaks at an Oculus developers conference while wearing a virtual reality headset in San Jose, California on October 6, 2016. Facebook unveiled new hardware for its Oculus division as part of a stepped-up effort to integrate virtual reality with the leading social network. The new offerings aim to get an array of virtual reality gear to consumers in the coming months, including a new
Facebook co-founder and chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, speaks at an Oculus developers conference while wearing a virtual reality headset in San Jose, California on October 6, 2016. GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Kai-Fu Lee has been at the center of AI development for decades, ever since he helped develop speech recognition and automated speech technology as a doctoral student at Carnegie Mellon University.

Since 2009, he has served as the CEO of Sinovation Ventures, a tech-focused venture capital firm in China with over $2.5 billion in assets under management.

Despite the privacy concerns, Lee said the use of AI in the metaverse will help achieve a realistic simulation of everyday life — all the while adding otherworldly elements that boost entertainment value.

"In the truly natural metaverse, we will be conversing using our language and our body language, and AI can of course provide an ability to understand that," he adds.

"There will be people who are themselves, but there will also be other beings you know, pets and aliens and games and other people," he says. "AI will be a part of that."

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow climbs at the open but broader stock market kicks off Thursday's trade under pressure

    U.S. stock benchmarks were mixed Thursday morning, with the Dow industrials posting modest gains while the broader market was under pressure, after August retail sales showed an unexpected rise and a measure of activity in the Philadelphia Federal Reserve district came in stronger than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% at 34,909, the S&P 500 index declined less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.3% at 15,120. August retail sales rose 0.7%, defying forecasts

  • Crypto Bull Steve Cohen is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that crypto bull Steve Cohen is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Crypto Bull Steve Cohen is Buying These 5 Stocks. Steven Cohen, the chief of Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management, recently joined a growing list of Wall Street […]

  • 100 smart contracts in first 24 hours as Alonzo goes live on Cardano

    Cardano finally completed the much-anticipated Alonzo Hard Fork on Sunday, delivering smart contract capability to the network.

  • $1b of Ethereum has now been burned since inception of EIP-1559 upgrade

    More than $1bn worth of Ethereum has now been burned since the inception of network upgrade EIP-1559 amid increased demand for the asset and rising competition from rival Layer-1 blockchains. According to data from EthBurned and UltraSound.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Have Killer Advantages

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) killer advantage is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which controlled 31% of the world's cloud infrastructure market in the second quarter of 2021, according to Canalys. AWS generated just 13% of Amazon's sales in the first half of 2021, but it raked in 50% of the company's operating profits. In other words, Amazon subsidizes the expansion of its lower-margin retail business with AWS' higher-margin cloud revenue.

  • China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules - Bloomberg News

    The media watchdog is re-evaluating titles submitted for approval by game developers from Tencent Holdings Ltd to Netease Inc to make sure they comply with fresh curbs imposed in August, the report https://bloom.bg/3hEq8ix said. Tencent declined to comment on the report, and Netease did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Last month, China forbade more than three hours of video games a week for those younger than 18, a stringent rule aimed at halting a growing addiction to what it once called "spiritual opium".

  • Comcast Stock Slides After Warning on Slowing Subscriber Growth

    The cable giant said it was experiencing a slowdown in its cable business after surging growth in the early stages of the pandemic.

  • The 10 Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies of the Last Year

    Cryptocurrency has been one of the buzziest areas of the market over the past few years, due in part to the astronomical gains that some coins have achieved. Over the past year, for example, Dogecoin...

  • Why Polkadot Tokens Are Soaring Today

    Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) tokens rose all the way to $38.51 on Tuesday morning, marking a 12.8% jump from the lowest prices of Monday afternoon. The blockchain protocol, designed to connect various blockchains and other asset types to form the basis of new applications and services, is gearing up for an important technical update at the end of 2021. Well, that launch is scheduled to take place before the end of the year, when developers have approved the final technical design and completed auctions for the first handful of feature-complete Polkadot chains.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Cisco Introduces New Metrics to Showcase Shift Toward Software

    The network equipment maker plans to introduce new financial metrics and overhaul its reporting segments.

  • Can DinoSwap Become The Top Yield Farm On Polygon?

    Decentralized exchanges and Automated Market Maker protocols are very popular in the cryptocurrency space today. Uniswap is the market leader for Ethereum, and PancakeSwap holds a similar position on Binance Smart Chain. DinoSwap, a project offering an AMM DEX on the Polygon network, wants to become a force to be reckoned with. Bringing An AMM DEX To Polygon In recent months, there have been numerous developments regarding the Polygon ecosystem. It is a more efficient network than Ethereum and o

  • NetEase downsizes some projects amid China's regulatory crackdown - SCMP

    The report said that dozens of employees, which include programmers, designers and creative artists at the company's Shanghai and Hangzhou offices, had been taken off their original jobs and told to look for new assignments inside and outside NetEase. NetEase did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. China has reportedly slowed down approval for all new online games temporarily in a bid to curb a gaming addiction among young people.

  • DoorDash sues to stop New York data-sharing measure

    DoorDash on Wednesday sued New York City over a measure requiring it and meal delivery rivals to share customer data with restaurants.

  • Bitcoin Tests Resistance At The 20 EMA

    Bitcoin managed to settle above $46,000 and is testing the next resistance level at the 20 EMA.

  • Trader Joe and a huddle of penguins bring hoardes of DeFi users to Avalanche

    Layer-1 blockchain Avalanche has become the latest destination for DeFi enthusiasts seeking high yields and low costs, thanks to the emergence of an array of DeFi platforms taking advantage of $180m incentive program Avalanche Rush.

  • TikTok's lead EU regulator opens two data privacy probes

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -TikTok's lead data privacy regulator in the European Union has opened two inquiries into the Chinese-owned short-video platform related to the processing of children's personal data and transfers of personal data to China. Ireland's Data Protection Commission, which is lead EU regulator for many of the world's top internet firms due to the location of their regional headquarters in Ireland, is allowed to impose fines of up to 4% of global revenue. TikTok in August announced stricter privacy controls for teenagers, seeking to address criticism that it has failed to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content.

  • Ransomware: A market problem deserves a market solution

    REvil is a solid choice for a villain’s name: R Evil. The criminal gang using the name REvil may have enabled ransomware attacks on thousands of small businesses worldwide this summer — but the ransomware problem is bigger than REvil, LockBit or DarkSide. REvil has disappeared from the internet, but the ransomware problem persists.

  • Sky CEO Dana Strong On Comcast’s Potential Appetite For Channel 4: “It’s Premature To Speculate On It Until We Get More Information From Government” — RTS Convention

    In her first on-stage interview since she became CEO of European pay-TV giant Sky, Dana Strong discussed the Comcast-owned broadcaster’s recent deal with ViacomCBS in Europe, the potential sale of Channel 4 and her favorite TV shows. Strong became Sky Group CEO in early 2021, taking over from longtime boss Jeremy Darroch, who led the […]

  • Constructor finds $55M for tech that powers search and discovery for e-commerce businesses

    One of the biggest problems in the world of e-commerce is the predicament of shopping cart abandonment: when shoppers aren't getting to what they want fast enough -- whether it's finding the right item, or paying for it in a quick and easy way -- they bounce. Constructor, which has built technology that powers search and product discovery tools for e-commerce businesses, has picked up $55 million in a Series A round of funding. Constructor says that it powers "billions" of queries every month, with revenues growing 233% in the last year.