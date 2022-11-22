Metaverse Real Estate Market to Grow by USD 5.37 Bn, Growing number of Virtual Land Acquisitions to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Metaverse Real Estate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 5.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 61.74% during the forecast period - Download a FREE sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

One of the key factors driving the global metaverse in real estate market growth is the growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrency. The evolution of VR into a more mixed reality creates readability in virtual spaces by decoding tags and annotations. People accessing metaverse platforms can buy real estate land, and they can either sell or lease it to others. In addition, the growing application of cryptocurrencies such as NFT, bitcoin, and Litecoin in purchasing digital assets is creating interest in end-users, especially enterprises. such factors are expected to drive the demand for the global metaverse real estate market during the forecast period.

One of the key challenges to the metaverse industry growth in real estate is the uncertainty of real estate market price on metaverse. The valuation of virtual lands depends on the scarcity and location of the land. However, the relation between virtual land price and these factors is still in doubt, as virtual land price does not follow the pricing pattern of the physical world. Therefore, the value of digital assets, including metaverse real estate, would basically depend on how the buyers perceive their price, thereby leading to fluctuations.

Metaverse Real Estate 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating End-user Segment

The metaverse real estate market share growth by the enterprise segment will be significant during the forecast period. With an increase in the number of big giants such as Nike, Facebook, and Microsoft entering the virtual world, the metaverse real estate market has started to flourish. The advent of Web 3.0 is another major factor driving the growth of the enterprise end-user segment.

Story continues

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the metaverse real estate market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Axie Infinity, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland Foundation, Linden Lab, ShibaLand LLC, Somnium Space LTD., SuperWorld Inc., TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD., The Sandbox, The Voxel Agents, Tokens.com, and Uplandme Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist metaverse real estate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metaverse real estate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metaverse real estate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metaverse real estate market vendors

Metaverse Real Estate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 61.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.37 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 90.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axie Infinity, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland Foundation, Linden Lab, ShibaLand LLC, Somnium Space LTD., SuperWorld Inc., TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD., The Sandbox, The Voxel Agents, Tokens.com, and Uplandme Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cryptovoxels

10.4 Decentraland Foundation

10.5 Linden Lab

10.6 Somnium Space LTD.

10.7 SuperWorld Inc.

10.8 TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD.

10.9 The Sandbox

10.10 The Voxel Agents

10.11 Tokens.com

10.12 Uplandme Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

