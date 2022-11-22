U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

Metaverse Real Estate Market to Grow by USD 5.37 Bn, Growing number of Virtual Land Acquisitions to Boost Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metaverse Real Estate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 5.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 61.74% during the forecast period - Download a FREE sample report 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

One of the key factors driving the global metaverse in real estate market growth is the growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrencyThe evolution of VR into a more mixed reality creates readability in virtual spaces by decoding tags and annotations. People accessing metaverse platforms can buy real estate land, and they can either sell or lease it to others. In addition, the growing application of cryptocurrencies such as NFT, bitcoin, and Litecoin in purchasing digital assets is creating interest in end-users, especially enterprises. such factors are expected to drive the demand for the global metaverse real estate market during the forecast period. Buy Now

One of the key challenges to the metaverse industry growth in real estate is the uncertainty of real estate market price on metaverse. The valuation of virtual lands depends on the scarcity and location of the land. However, the relation between virtual land price and these factors is still in doubt, as virtual land price does not follow the pricing pattern of the physical world. Therefore, the value of digital assets, including metaverse real estate, would basically depend on how the buyers perceive their price, thereby leading to fluctuations.

Metaverse Real Estate 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Request a FREE Sample Report

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating End-user Segment

The metaverse real estate market share growth by the enterprise segment will be significant during the forecast period. With an increase in the number of big giants such as Nike, Facebook, and Microsoft entering the virtual world, the metaverse real estate market has started to flourish. The advent of Web 3.0 is another major factor driving the growth of the enterprise end-user segment.

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the metaverse real estate market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Axie Infinity, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland Foundation, Linden Lab, ShibaLand LLC, Somnium Space LTD., SuperWorld Inc., TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD., The Sandbox, The Voxel Agents, Tokens.com, and Uplandme Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Metaverse Real Estate Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist metaverse real estate market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the metaverse real estate market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the metaverse real estate market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metaverse real estate market vendors

Related Reports:

Commercial Real Estate Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2023 -2027: This report presents historical data on the market size and geographical analysis from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market size was USD 1,364.08 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC was the largest market in 2017 with a market value of USD 664.79 billion.

Real Estate Software Market by Deployment and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The real estate software market share is expected to increase by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Metaverse Real Estate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 61.74%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.37 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

90.74

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Axie Infinity, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland Foundation, Linden Lab, ShibaLand LLC, Somnium Space LTD., SuperWorld Inc., TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD., The Sandbox, The Voxel Agents, Tokens.com, and Uplandme Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Cryptovoxels

  • 10.4 Decentraland Foundation

  • 10.5 Linden Lab

  • 10.6 Somnium Space LTD.

  • 10.7 SuperWorld Inc.

  • 10.8 TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD.

  • 10.9 The Sandbox

  • 10.10 The Voxel Agents

  • 10.11 Tokens.com

  • 10.12 Uplandme Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-real-estate-market-to-grow-by-usd-5-37-bn-growing-number-of-virtual-land-acquisitions-to-boost-growth---technavio-301684029.html

SOURCE Technavio

