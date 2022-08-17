Metaverse Real Estate Market to Registers a growth of 5.37Bn, 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Metaverse Real Estate Market, operating under the Information Technology industry. The latest report on the metaverse real estate market, 2021-2026 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 5.37 billion, at a CAGR of 61.74% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest Free sample report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Axie Infinity, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland Foundation, Linden Lab, ShibaLand LLC, Somnium Space LTD., SuperWorld Inc., TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD., The Sandbox, The Voxel Agents, Tokens.com, and Uplandme Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

The growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrency has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Uncertainty of real estate market prices on metaverse might hamper the market growth.

Metaverse Real Estate Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, over 41% of the markets originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the enterprises category will lead the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

End-user

Geography

The enterprise segment's market share will grow significantly in terms of metaverse real estate. The metaverse real estate market has begun to thrive as more major corporations, including Nike, Facebook, and Microsoft, have entered the virtual realm. Another significant element propelling the expansion of the enterprise end-user market is the introduction of Web 3.0.

Metaverse Real Estate Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The metaverse real estate market report covers the following areas:

Metaverse Real Estate Market Size

Metaverse Real Estate Market Trends

Metaverse Real Estate Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing number of virtual land acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the Metaverse Real Estate Market growth during the next few years.

Metaverse Real Estate Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist metaverse real estate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metaverse real estate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metaverse real estate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the metaverse real estate market, vendors

Metaverse Real Estate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 61.74% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.37 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 90.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axie Infinity, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland Foundation, Linden Lab, ShibaLand LLC, Somnium Space LTD., SuperWorld Inc., TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD., The Sandbox, The Voxel Agents, Tokens.com, and Uplandme Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cryptovoxels

10.4 Decentraland Foundation

10.5 Linden Lab

10.6 Somnium Space LTD.

10.7 SuperWorld Inc.

10.8 TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD.

10.9 The Sandbox

10.10 The Voxel Agents

10.11 Tokens.com

10.12 Uplandme Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

