Metaverse Real Estate Market to Registers a growth of 5.37Bn, 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Metaverse Real Estate Market, operating under the Information Technology industry. The latest report on the metaverse real estate market, 2021-2026 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 5.37 billion, at a CAGR of 61.74% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest Free sample report
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Axie Infinity, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland Foundation, Linden Lab, ShibaLand LLC, Somnium Space LTD., SuperWorld Inc., TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD., The Sandbox, The Voxel Agents, Tokens.com, and Uplandme Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Buy Sample Report.
The growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrency has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Uncertainty of real estate market prices on metaverse might hamper the market growth.
Metaverse Real Estate Market Segmentation
Based on geographic segmentation, over 41% of the markets originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the enterprises category will lead the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
End-user
Geography
The enterprise segment's market share will grow significantly in terms of metaverse real estate. The metaverse real estate market has begun to thrive as more major corporations, including Nike, Facebook, and Microsoft, have entered the virtual realm. Another significant element propelling the expansion of the enterprise end-user market is the introduction of Web 3.0.
Metaverse Real Estate Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The metaverse real estate market report covers the following areas:
Metaverse Real Estate Market Size
Metaverse Real Estate Market Trends
Metaverse Real Estate Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing number of virtual land acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the Metaverse Real Estate Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
Metaverse Real Estate Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will assist metaverse real estate market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the metaverse real estate market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the metaverse real estate market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the metaverse real estate market, vendors
Metaverse Real Estate Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 61.74%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 5.37 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
90.74
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Axie Infinity, Cryptovoxels, Decentraland Foundation, Linden Lab, ShibaLand LLC, Somnium Space LTD., SuperWorld Inc., TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD., The Sandbox, The Voxel Agents, Tokens.com, and Uplandme Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Individuals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Cryptovoxels
10.4 Decentraland Foundation
10.5 Linden Lab
10.6 Somnium Space LTD.
10.7 SuperWorld Inc.
10.8 TandB Media Global Thailand Co. LTD.
10.9 The Sandbox
10.10 The Voxel Agents
10.11 Tokens.com
10.12 Uplandme Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
