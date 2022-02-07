The Metaverse - Where is It Going? Building Better Worlds Launches Inaugural Global Metaverse Conference

Leading minds behind the digital revolution discuss forging new pathways towards building a better future

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building Better Worlds announces their inaugural virtual global conference slated for Feb. 15, 2022. This is the first in a series of events designed to address both the promises and challenges of realizing the Metaverse. With leading voices contributing from throughout the world, the conference series serves as a grassroots platform for champions of a decentralized web3.0. Building Better Worlds' mission is to advance ideas and programs that will help realize the potential for the metaverse to unleash an unprecedented wave of positive innovation.

Michael C. Mitchell, the creator of the Building Better Worlds conference series, states that "this is the first Global Conference that has brought together leaders from 20 nations in Defi, NFTs, blockchain and the Metaverse for conversations on the ideas, products and regulations to gain a deeper understanding of where this technology is taking us and to help chart a path forward."

Robin Guo, one of the chief coordinators of the conference, comments that "presenters were drawn from multiple nations and viewpoints. They include founders and key executives from companies such as Tencent Blockchain Products; WISeKEY; Galaxy Digital; the Blockchain Research Institute of Hispanic America and Spain; Galaxy Games; The Sandbox; Exclusible; Fabricant; Philippe Gerwill - futurist; Octopus Network; to name just a few of the over 50 stellar contributors."

Conference conversation topics:

How will the NFT and Metaverse frontier improve our lives?

Will Web3 and the Metaverse be a platform for a new innovation economy?

Will industry self-regulation work?

How will Defi and digital currencies develop in different regions of the world?

What's the path to mass uptake of the Metaverse?

Will we all become creators?

Who will own what - from personal data to digital brands?

What tools and approaches do we have or need to build-out a meaningful Metaverse?

How do we make all of this 'Green'?

Will NFTs and the Metaverse revolutionize cultural consumption?

The conference is co-sponsored by the Global Digital Assets and Cryptocurrency Association, the Asia Blockchain Foundation and WISeKey.

About - Building Better Worlds

Building Better Worlds is a virtual global conference series designed to examine the potential of Web 3.0 to improve the lives of everyone. Our mission is to bring together leaders and innovators in the global blockchain, Defi, NFT and metaverse communities, content creators, social commentators, entrepreneurs, and investment institutions to gain a deeper understanding of where this technology is taking us and to help chart a path forward.

The technology team behind Building Better Worlds has worked on blockchain, cryptocurrencies, immersive digital technologies and smart city applications for over a decade helping innovators unleash new value in their business eco-systems. Our work supports development of applications that have economic utility in both pure virtual spaces as well as across the physical/virtual boundary.

About Michael C. Mitchell

Mr. Mitchell has a fifty-year history working on complex systems and digital technologies. His holding company, MCM Group International, has developed and invested in sustainable planning and architectural design firms, immersive digital technology and blockchain firms in the U.S. and Asia since 1984. He has personally worked on projects in 59 countries.

