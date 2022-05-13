U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,972.75
    +45.50 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,927.00
    +275.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,157.00
    +209.75 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.00
    +18.50 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.29
    +1.16 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.00
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.93
    +0.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0403
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.96
    -1.60 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2223
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7810
    +0.3880 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,358.19
    +2,959.23 (+10.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    681.63
    +51.53 (+8.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.58
    +70.24 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Metavize and Metabloqs form strategic partnership for 3D spatial development and architectural services in "meta-cities" on Metabloqs' metaverse

·3 min read

HONG KONG, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metavize Technology Solutions Limited ("Metavize") and Metabloqs announced a strategic partnership to provide 3D spatial development and architectural services to companies who are interested in investing properties and developing projects in "meta-cities" in Metabloqs. Metavize is a highly innovative full-service 3D spatial development and architectural service firm for the metaverse, while Metabloqs is a decentralized metaverse with meta-cities based on "real" cities that provide a real world, truly immersive experience.

Metavize and Metabloqs form strategic partnership for 3D spatial development and architectural services in &#x00201c;meta-cities&#x00201d; on Metabloqs&#x002019; metaverse (PRNewsfoto/Metavize)
Metavize and Metabloqs form strategic partnership for 3D spatial development and architectural services in “meta-cities” on Metabloqs’ metaverse (PRNewsfoto/Metavize)

Metabloqs' vision is to create a unique ecosystem where users can create, own, and monetize their experiences using token "BLOQS," the native utility token. Citizens of Metabloqs are provided with a unique passport to enter the metaverse, purchase land and rare goods such as NFTs, and create their dream projects.

The first meta-city is Meta-Paris, which is scheduled to launch in June 2022. Through this strategic partnership, Metavize will act as the official representative of Metabloqs to expand into other meta-cities in Asia through strategic investment.

"Metablogs offer high-quality 3D graphics and truly immersive experience. There will be DIY user-friendly tools on Metabloqs for users who want to build their own projects," said Megha Shrestha, CEO of Metabloqs. "We are very pleased with our strategic partnership with Metavize. This allows us to create a stunning experience that will catch users' eyes, offer professional 3D spatial development and architectural services to our property investors and business operators, expediting their property development cycle and improving return-on-investment."

"As people spend more time in the digital space for leisure, commerce, and work, their expectations of user experience in the metaverse will be much higher and one that is closer to real-life experience," commented Michael Leung, CEO of Metavize. "We are very excited about our partnership with Metabloqs, who by far offer the best immersive experience among other metaverses that we have seen on the market. We believe this superb user experience will become a very important driver for user adoption."

"Metaverse takes virtual assets beyond cryptocurrency. Virtual assets from the metaverse are backed by substantial content such as land, property, products with real utilities with the metaverse ecosystem," said Samson Lee, advisor of Metabloqs and CEO of Coinstreet Meta Solutions. "Metaverse NFT in layman's term means 'digital ownership certificate' of value-back virtual assets in the metaverse that are tracked and managed by the blockchain, a 'global decentralized computer' which also acts as settlement system facilitating all transactions globally. We are at the very early days of market development with huge growth opportunities ahead."

About Metabloqs

Metabloqs is a one-of-a-kind metaverse where users can network, learn and play. Metabloqs is powered by XinFin blockchain that fits in with users' diverse needs whether users want to pick up a new skill set, engage in networking, or enjoy some time playing. The digital assets are stored in a XinFin smart contract and can be transferred.

For more information, please visit - https://metabloqs.com/

About Metavize

Metavize is a highly innovative and comprehensive 3-D spatial development and architectural service firm for metaverses. We provide product development and architectural services for real estate developers, business operators, homeowners, and product marketing companies to provide its users an immersive experience in the metaverse. Metavize provides one-stop service for animation, design, and fabrication of the virtual world venture into the Metaverse, expediting the property development cycle and improving return-on-investment. Metavize is incubated by Coinstreet Meta Solutions.

For more information, please visit - https://www.metavize.it/

About Coinstreet Meta Solutions

Coinstreet Meta Solutions, a subsidiary of Coinstreet Group, has two main business focuses, 1) providing technology and business solutions to brands and enterprises in enabling them to capitalize various opportunities in the metaverse area, and 2) produce and manage NFT projects, and operate NFT marketplaces including providing whitelabel NFT marketplace solutions.

For more information, please visit - https://www.coinstreet.meta and https://coinstreet.partners/

SOURCE Metavize

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting on Big Time Right Now

    There's no question that many investors are fearful as a result of the stock market's volatility. Here are three stocks that Buffett is betting on big time right now. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was one of them.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and MoneyLion Are Rising Today

    MoneyLion reported earnings results and Upstart and Affirm appear to be recovering after an intense sell-off this week.

  • Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

    The CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX says expecting crypto to go to zero is like expecting the same of stocks. Do you really think that will happen?

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) popped 11% on Thursday after members of its leadership team said they were purchasing shares. Shopify's sales skyrocketed during the early stages of the pandemic when coronavirus fears and store closures drove more people to shop online. The slowdown has sparked a wave of selling of Shopify's shares.

  • Tesla Rival Says it Will Build $30K Electric SUV in Ohio

    Now that a star-crossed deal has closed, new plans are being rolled out to compete with the sector's king.

  • Analysis: Wall Street ‘fear gauge’ offers no silver lining as bear market looms

    A surprising lack of panic in the U.S. stock market as measured by Wall Street’s "fear gauge" is keeping some investors from calling a bottom on an already bruising equity selloff. Since 1990, the Cboe Volatility Index has hit an average level of 37 at market bottoms, compared with its most recent level of around 32. Some investors believe that means stocks are yet to see the crescendo of fearful selling that has sometimes accompanied past market bottoms, even though the S&P 500 has already fallen nearly 20% from its record high, a level that would confirm a bear market.

  • The S&P 500 is on the brink of a bear market. Here’s the threshold.

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks was on the brink of expiring Thursday afternoon, with the benchmark S&P 500 holding just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. The S&P 500 (SPX) was down 73 points, or 1.9%, at 3,860.88 in afternoon trade, after finishing Wednesday around 18% below its record close from early January. A finish below 3,837.25 would mark a 20% fall, according to Dow Jones Market Data, meeting the widely used technical definition of a bear market.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • Apple Stock Has Broken Down. That’s Bad for the Market.

    Shares are trading below a price that investors couldn't resist before. And that is proving to be a drag on the S&P 500.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Oil prices are surging — these eight stocks are still bargains for long-term investors

    Many oil and gas companies are still trading cheaply to expected earnings. And low spending on new oil wells supports high energy prices for years to come.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Kore

  • Robinhood Gets Backing From 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire

    In total, Bankman-Fried acquired 56,273,469 shares, according to an SEC filing Thursday. The company Bankman-Fried is showing such an interest in is Robinhood . The online brokerage firm first drew widespread attention in early 2021 as a vehicle used by novice traders to help bid up the price of so-called meme stocks.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • Dow Jones Falls As Powell Is Confirmed; Yields Dip; Bitcoin Dives Amid Crypto Bloodbath

    The Dow Jones fell as the stock market continued to struggle. Bitcoin plunged amid a crypto bloodbath.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Plummeted Again Today

    On Thursday, a clutch of stocks on the market were in recovery mode and closed higher. After that first-quarter earnings report, which dropped after market hours Wednesday, a raft of analysts adjusted their price targets on Beyond Meat stock downwards. One is Bank of America, whose analyst Peter Galbo swung a big axe -- he now feels the shares are worth $20 apiece, down sharply from his previous $45.