MetaX OTT Platform Partners with WeTV to Bring Premium Asian On-Demand Programs to Global Audiences

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- MetaX OTT Platform with Open Browser and MetaX Play, which aggregates over 10,000 hours of exciting content, announced a partnership with WeTV, a video streaming platform for the best Asian entertainment backed by Tencent Video, to bring a rich library of top-notch content to global fans.

WeTV is now available on MetaX&#39;s Open Browser.
WeTV is now available on MetaX's Open Browser.

Since 2018, WeTV has launched itself as a leading video streaming service that has gained massive popularity across Asia, providing users with international, local, and original high-quality content in a wide range of genres and languages. With its line-up of content offerings including TV series, variety shows, special live events, and animation from China, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, WeTV has been riding the popularity wave of Asian dramas and movies – which has attracted an ever-increasing fanbase across the continent and beyond – to bring more premium original content to global households.

Under the new partnership, MetaX OTT platform will leverage its userbase with Over 4.5 million monthly active users to ramp up WeTV's presence around the world. Meanwhile, the collaboration of the two platforms will strengthen the content portfolio of MetaX OTT platform which has teamed up with global content providers such as Gusto TV, YesAuto, Firework, and Fishing TV to deliver an immersive and unparalleled viewing experience to its global users.

The move comes after video streaming platforms experienced a surge in viewership during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown as more audiences worldwide tuned in to online TV shows for entertainment. Data from a study conducted by Statista shows that the COVID-19 lockdowns led to an increase in the use of electronic devices in the worldwide. More than 50 percent of the global sample from the study were spending more time on digital screens.

WeTV is now available on MetaX's Open Browser. MetaX OTT platform has recently launched Open Browser 2.0 which comes with an optimized user interface and improved aesthetics. Equipped with AI-powered algorithms that recommend a wide variety of global content tailored to viewers' tastes, the browser has racked up 1 million downloads, serving users in over 200 countries and territories.

"Our partnership with WeTV not only provides our global viewers with heated programs of Asian origin, but also enhances user loyalty by offering multilingual services which allow maximized viewing experience. With the collaboration, we are aimed to explore more possibilities to quickly boast an impressive catalogue and present the OTT service with high-performance results in 2022." said Arella Hua, Head of OTT operation business at MetaX Software.

About MetaX Software

MetaX Software is a data-driven OTT commercialization and Connected TV (CTV) advertising company. MetaX Software has connected over 20 TV brands and channels which cover about 25 million OTT devices and 80 million large-screen users. It maintains fast and strong growth across Latin America, Europe and Southeast Asia, etc. Leveraging its unique strength on TV screens, MetaX Software is dedicated to enabling advertisers from different industries to effectively target their desired audiences; meanwhile, it helps content providers and application developers broaden distribution channels and commercialize inventory across the world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metax-ott-platform-partners-with-wetv-to-bring-premium-asian-on-demand-programs-to-global-audiences-301458137.html

SOURCE MetaX Software

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/11/c1023.html

