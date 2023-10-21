Metcash Limited's (ASX:MTS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Metcash's (ASX:MTS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.7% over the past week. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Metcash's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Metcash is:

24% = AU$260m ÷ AU$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.24 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Metcash's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that Metcash has an impressive ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 24% the company's ROE is pretty decent. As a result, Metcash's remarkable 49% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Metcash's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 19% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is MTS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Metcash Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 84% (implying that it keeps only 16% of profits) for Metcash suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Metcash is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 71% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Metcash's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 23% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Metcash's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

