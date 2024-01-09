Do Metcash's (ASX:MTS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Metcash (ASX:MTS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Metcash Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Metcash managed to grow EPS by 7.3% per year, over three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It was a year of stability for Metcash as both revenue and EBIT margins remained have been flat over the past year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Metcash's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Metcash Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Any way you look at it Metcash shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out AU$452k to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Peter Birtles, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$285k for shares at about AU$3.91 each.

Does Metcash Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Metcash is a growing business, which is encouraging. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Metcash certainly can. The eye-catcher here is the reecnt insider share acquisitions which are undoubtedly enough to entice some investors to keep watch for the future. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Metcash that you need to take into consideration.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Metcash, you'll probably love this curated collection of companies in AU that have witnessed growth alongside insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

