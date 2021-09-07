U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,520.03
    -15.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,100.00
    -269.09 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,374.33
    +10.81 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.61
    -16.44 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.38
    -0.91 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    -37.60 (-2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.42 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    -0.0050 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2560
    +0.4370 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,751.25
    -5,174.98 (-9.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.53
    -185.43 (-13.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Meten Holding Group Ltd. Closes $60 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: METX)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meten Holding Group Ltd. ("Meten Holding" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") with gross proceeds to the Company of $60 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Offering included 22,500,000 of the Company's ordinary shares at the public offering price of $0.30 per share and 177,500,000 pre-funded warrants. The pre-funded warrants were offered at the public offering price of $0.2999 per share, with a $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for capital expenditures and general corporate and working capital needs.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the Offering.

The Offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-256087) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on May 21, 2021. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the Offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Meten Holding Group Ltd.

Meten Holding Group Ltd., formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., is one of the leading ELT service providers in China, delivering English language and skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and a nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). The Company offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, served by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time. The Company is committed to improving the overall English language competence of the Chinese population to keep abreast of the rapid development of globalization. Its experienced management is focused on further developing its digital platform and expanding its network of learning centers to deliver a continually evolving service offerings to a growing number of students across China.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.metenedu-edtechx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
+1 917-609-0333
tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meten-holding-group-ltd-closes-60-million-underwritten-public-offering-of-ordinary-shares-and-pre-funded-warrants-to-purchase-ordinary-shares-nasdaq-metx-301370694.html

SOURCE Meten Holding Group Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • Bitcoin crashes to below $50,000 in sudden, sharp fall

    Price volatility makes many in El Salvador less than optimistic about the currency’s adoption.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped 5.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have jumped as much as 5.1% in trading on Tuesday after announcing a big partnership in non-fungible tokens. Shares are hitting their highs of the day as I'm writing this at 3 p.

  • Intel steps up auto chip fabrication, Chinese stocks jump, AMC stock surges on box office sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    A major licensing deal with cancer giant Roche is pushing the biotech's shares higher this morning.

  • Bitcoin briefly nose dives 18%, dogecoin tumbles 30% and market stages wipeout as El Salvador makes crypto legal currency

    Crypto markets experience a momentary tumble Tuesday, resulting in some of the most popular digital-assets registering double-digit losses until staging a mini recovery.

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

  • UiPath stock falls following earnings beat, outlook hike

    UiPath Inc. shares fell in the extended session Tuesday even as the “software robots” provider topped Wall Street estimates and raised its outlook for the year.

  • Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 9% lower at around $47,900 Tuesday morning. Ethereum is trading 11.5% lower at around $3,470 Tuesday morning. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data cent

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Tuesday

    The largest automotive market in the world is expected to almost triple sales of new energy vehicles.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Is Trade Desk (TTD) A Great Investment Pick?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 12.02% was delivered by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell 2500 Growth benchmark that delivered a 6.04% […]

  • Ford’s stock jumps Tuesday after vehicle maker hires former Apple, Tesla executive

    Ford Motor Co. announces Tuesday that it hired the executive in charge of Apple's automotive efforts, and shares immediately jumped.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Moderna The Trade: Moderna, In

  • Apple stock is making an impressive move into the new iPhone reveal

    Investors appear to be scooping up Apple shares ahead of the reveal this month of the new iPhone.

  • If you lost money on bitcoin or other cryptos today, it might be because you can’t trust your memory, according to new research

    The crash in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies Tuesday was a stark reminder of the dangers of overconfidence. When the crash came, some investors got wiped out, their heavily leveraged portfolios unable to bear a downswing that had seemed unimaginable days earlier. Overconfidence is endemic to financial markets.

  • Intel CEO Reveals Full Self-Driving Car, Chip Production Plans At German Auto Show

    Intel’s Mobileye unveiled the next phase of their self-driving car platform and plans to bring more robotaxis to the road at the 2021 International Motor Show in Germany.

  • 15 Largest Materials Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be looking at the largest basic materials companies in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the basic materials industry and ranking criteria, you can go directly to the 5 Largest Materials Companies in the US. According to the S&P sector breakdown, materials companies are engaged […]