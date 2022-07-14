U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.38
    -11.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,630.17
    -142.62 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,251.19
    +3.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.51
    -18.53 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.16
    +0.38 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.20
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    +0.14 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0023
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0560 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0068 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.0500
    +1.6380 (+1.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,481.16
    +548.40 (+2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.19
    +14.39 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.81
    -116.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

Methanex Corporation Announces a 20% Dividend Increase

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Methanex Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MEOH
Methanex Corporation
Methanex Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (the “Company” or “Methanex”) (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 20% increase in its quarterly dividend to US$0.175 per share from US$0.145 per share. The increased dividend will apply to the dividend payable on September 30, 2022, to holders of common shares of record on September 16, 2022.

John Floren, President & CEO of Methanex, said, “The 20% dividend increase reinforces our commitment to return cash to shareholders and highlights the strong cash flow generation capability of our assets.”

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Inquiries:
Sarah Herriott
Director, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851
www.methanex.com


Recommended Stories