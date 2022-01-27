Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend

U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.125 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2022 to holders of common shares of record on March 17, 2022.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Inquiries:
Sarah Herriott
Director, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851
www.methanex.com


