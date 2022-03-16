U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

Methanol Market Size Worth $41.97Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

·8 min read

The Methanol Market Size, Growth driven by the construction and automotive sectors, increasing use of methanol as feedstock in various applications and growing use of methanol as blended fuel in transportation industry. The Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York, March, 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/--The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Methanol Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Derivative [Formaldehyde, Acetic Acid, Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO) / Methanol-to-propylene (MTP), Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether (MTBE), Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), Biodiesel (Gasoline Blending), Dimethyl Ether (DME), and Others] End-User Industry (Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals, Paints and Coatings, and Others)", the global methanol market is projected to reach $41.97 Bn by 2028 from $28.11 Bn in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The Insight Partners Logo
The Insight Partners Logo

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Methanol Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004235/

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 28,114.27 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 41,974.76 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

174

No. Tables

56

No. of Charts & Figures

77

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Derivative, End-User Industry

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Methanol Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

METHANEX CORPORATION; OCI N.V.; BASF SE; SABIC; MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.; HELM AG; CELANESE CORPORATION; ZAGROS PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY; MITSUI AND CO., LTD.; and LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V. are among the key players in the market. These market players are highly focused on developing high-quality products through innovative methods to meet the customer's requirements.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004235/

The methanol market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The building and construction, and automotive industries are strong contributors to the market growth in the region. In India, the construction industry is the second-largest revenue segment after agriculture, accounting for ~11% of the country's GDP. According to the Asia-Pacific Research and Training Network on Trade (ARTNeT), Thailand is a major automobile exporting country in Asia, and FDIs from Japan mainly drive this sector in Thailand. The Chinese automobile sector is growing rapidly and is poised to make its impression in the international trade arena soon, on the back of the strong component manufacturing industry.

Growing Construction Activities to Open Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Methanol Manufacturers during Forecast Period:

Methanol, also known as methyl alcohol is used as feedstock in the manufacturing of plastic pipes, paints and coatings, carpet underlay, wood panels, and crane ropes for the construction industry. Moreover, formaldehyde-based resins, one of the its derivatives, are widely used to manufacture composite and engineered wood products used in cabinetry, countertops, moldings, shelving, stair systems, flooring, wall sheathing, support beams, and trusses. Also, glue adhesives used as bonding agents for building blocks are made of formaldehyde-based chemistry. Methyl alcohol is used as a solvent for paints and varnishes as it is easily soluble compared to ethanol. Rapidly growing building constructions in developing and developed economies are boosting the demand for building construction-related materials. As per the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the country's real estate development witnessed 38.3% growth from January to April 2021, compared to the same months in 2020. The country's real estate industry estimated ~1 trillion investments in construction activities in 2021. Therefore, such a surge in building construction activities is bolstering the demand across the world.

Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00004235

Methanol Market: Segmental Overview

The market, by derivative, is segmented into formaldehyde, acetic acid, methanol-to-olefins (MTO)/methanol-to-propylene (MTP), methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE), methyl methacrylate (MMA), biodiesel (gasoline blending), dimethyl ether (DME), and others. The methanol-to-olefins (MTO) / methanol-to-propylene (MTP) segment is txpected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Methyl alcohol is one of the major components for olefins (MTO) production, such as ethylene and propylene. These olefins are widely used for manufacturing synthetic rubber, synthetic plastic, pharmaceuticals, and textile dyes.

Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into automotive, construction, electronics, packaging, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, and others. The market for the electronics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Portable electronic devices such as personal digital assistants (PDAs), laptops, and headphones are vital tools for the masses in their daily lives. Rechargeable batteries used to power these portable electronic devices could be improved in terms of power density. There is also an essential need for efficient, renewable, and more environment-friendly power sources. The direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) is a suitable alternative to rechargeable battery technology. The use of passive direct fuel cells for portable electronic devices are anticipated to propel the electronics segment growth during the projection period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Methanol Market:

The methanol market faced unprecedented challenges in 2020 after the onset of COVID-19. The significant decline in the growth of several industries impacted the demand in the global market. However, as the economies of several countries are resuming to normal and companies from the manufacturing industries are regaining their operations to normalcy, the demand is anticipated to rise in the coming years. Besides, the previously postponed construction projects are ready to resume, which is providing further opportunities for the market players.

Buy Premium Copy of Methanol Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004235/

Browse Adjoining Reports:

N-Methyl Diethanolamine (MDEA) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (MDEA 95%, MDEA 97%, MDEA 99%, Others); End-User (Oil and Gas, Textile, Paint and Coatings, Medical and Pharmaceutical, Others) and Geography

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Substrate (Metal, Plastic, Composite, Others); End-Use Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Building and Construction, Marine, Wind Energy, General Assembly, Others) and Geography

Dimethylamine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (40% solution, 50% solution, 60% solution); Application (Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Others) and Geography

Alkyl Dimethyl Betaine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Emulsifiers, Dispersants, Stabilizers); End-Use Industry (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Personal Care, Others) and Geography

Dimethyl Carbonate Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Synthesis (Methanol Phosgenation, Oxidative Carbonylation of Methanol (ENI), Oxidative Carbonylation of Methanol Via Methyl Nitrate (UBE), Ethylene Carbonate Transesterification Process (ASAHI), Urea Transesterification, Direct Synthesis From Co2); Application (Polycarbonate Synthesis, Solvents, Reagents, Battery Electrolyte, Others); Grade (Industry Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Battery Grade); End-Use Industry (Plastics, Paints and Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Batteries, Agrochemicals, Others) and Geography

1 4 Cyclohexan dimethanol divinyl ether Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Adhesives and Sealants, Coatings, Inks, Others) and Geography

Diphenylmethanol Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Pharmaceutical Industry, Agrochemicals, Cosmetics, Others); Application (Perfumes, Antiallergenic Agents, Antihypertensive Agents, Chmeical Synthetic Process, Others) and Geography

Renewable Methanol Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Forestry Residues, Municipal Solid Waste, Co2 Emissions, Others); Application (Formaldehyde, Dimethyl Ether, Gasoline, Solvents, Others); End-User Industry (Chemicals, Transportation, Power Generation, Others) and Geography

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Componenet (Electrode, Membrane, Balance of System, Balance of Stack); Application (Portable, Stationary, Transportation) and Geography

Gas to Liquid Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Fischer Tropsch Synthesis, Methanol Synthesis); Application (Gasoline, Lubricants, Others) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/methanol-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/methanol-market-size-worth-41-97bn-globally-by-2028-at-5-9-cagr---exclusive-report-by-the-insight-partners-301501051.html

SOURCE The Insight Partners

