Methanol Market Size to Worth USD 39.18 Billion by 2028 | Methanol Industry Demand, Outlook and Global Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies covered in methanol market are Methanex Corporation (Canada), HELM AG (Germany), Southern Chemical Corporation (U.S.), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), Zagros Petroleum(Iran), PETRONAS (Malaysia), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India) and more.

Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global methanol market size is set to gain traction from the urgent need to lower environmental pollution caused by the surging usage of heavy fuels, such as diesel and gasoline. Pollution further leads to global warming and climate change. Statista mentioned that the earth’s surface temperature was 0.98 Celsius degrees warmer in 2020 than the 20th Century average. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report titled, “Methanol Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market stood at USD 27.95 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 28.74 billion in 2021 to USD 39.18 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/methanol-market-101552

A list of renowned methyl alcohol manufacturers operating in the global market:

  • Methanex Corporation (Canada)

  • HELM AG (Germany)

  • Southern Chemical Corporation (U.S.)

  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan)

  • Zagros Petroleum(Iran)

  • PETRONAS (Malaysia)

  • Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Celanese Corporation (U.S.)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • Other Players

COVID-19 Pandemic: Lower Demand for Paints and Adhesives to Hamper Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down manufacturing activities worldwide. For instance, Methanex Corporation, a leading firm in the market, stopped activities in its plants with production capacities of 800 KT and 850 KT per annum in Chile and Trinidad, respectively. Besides, the lower demand for chemicals, paints, and adhesives derived from this compound is set to hamper growth amid the pandemic.

Segmentation-

Acetic Acid Segments Generated 5.5% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

By derivatives, the market is segregated into formaldehyde, acetic acid, MTBE, DME, gasoline blending, biodiesel, methanol to olefins (MTO)/methanol to propylene (MTP), solvent, and others. Among these, the MTO/MTP segment exhibits the highest CAGR in the near future, backed by the high demand for polyolefins from a wide range of end-user industries. The acetic acid segment earned 5.5% in terms of the methanol market share in 2020.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast CAGR

4.5%

2028 Value Projection

USD 39.18 Billion

Base Year

2020

Methanol Market Size in 2021

USD 28.74 Billion

Historical Data

2017-2019

No. of Pages

220

Segments Covered

By Feedstock, By Derivative, By Application and Regional

Methanol Market Growth Drivers

Surging Usage as a Precursor in Plastics and Textiles to Bolster Growth

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Stoked by Expansion of Construction Industry

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/methanol-market-101552

Report Coverage-

The research report studies decisive segments of the methyl alcohol industry containing regions, end-users, technologies, types, and applications. It elaborates the performance and significance of each of the segments by considering sales volume, growth prospects, revenue share, and demand. In addition to this, it will help our clients to accurately determine the market size to guide them in choosing the right segment for their business growth.

Drivers & Restraints-

Surging Usage as a Precursor in Plastics and Textiles to Bolster Growth

The high demand for the product from the construction and automotive industries is set to surge its usage across the globe. The chemical compound is often used in insulation materials, adhesives, textiles, and plastics as a precursor. However, the consumption of inhalation of this chemical can result in death, accumulation of acids in blood, and blindness. It may obstruct the methanol market growth in the near future.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Stoked by Expansion of Construction Industry

Geographically, in 2020, Asia Pacific held USD 17.60 billion in terms of revenue. It is set to be the major contributor to the growth of the industry because of the rapid expansion of the construction and automotive industries. In North America, on the other hand, the higher demand for this chemical compound from green fuel manufacturers would propel growth. Europe is likely to grow considerably on account of the expansion of the automotive industry.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Forming Joint Ventures with Others to Intensify Competition

The global market contains many companies, out of which, most of them are participating in acquisitions, mergers, and joint venture strategies. A few others are focusing more on expanding their production capacities to meet the high consumer demand. Below is one of the significant industry developments:

  • June 2018: Southern Chemical Corporation (SCC), Proman AG, and Helm AG formed a joint venture named Helm Proman Methanol AG to accelerate their methanol-based marketing activities. The newly formed company is headquartered in Switzerland. SCC will hold 5% share, while Proman AG will hold 38% and Helm AG will have 57% shares.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/methanol-market-101552

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Methanol Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Global Methanol Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Feedstock (Value and Volume)

        • Natural Gas

        • Coal

        • Biomass & Renewables

      • By Derivatives (Value and Volume)

        • Formaldehyde

        • Acetic Acid

        • MTBE

        • DME

        • Gasoline Blending

        • Biodiesel

        • MTO/MTP

        • Solvent

        • Others

      • By Application (Value and Volume)

        • Construction

        • Automotive

        • Electronics

        • Others

      • By Region (Value and Volume)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia pacific

        • Latin America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/methanol-market-101552

Read Related Insights:

Fuel Additives Market USD 12.87 Billion by 2029 | Fuel Additives Industry Predicted CAGR of 5.9% During (2022-2029)

Acetic Acid Market Worth USD 13.79 Billion at 8.4% CAGR Forecast Till 2027; Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Dimethyl Ether Market Expected to Worth USD 8,755.17 Million by 2028 | Global Dimethyl Ether Industry Share, Value, and Outlook Report by Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


