U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,946.01
    +13.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,135.09
    +30.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,719.68
    +86.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.46
    +6.89 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.77
    +1.46 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.70
    -10.70 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.08 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1541
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1580
    -1.4870 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,957.57
    -358.39 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.32
    -6.02 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend

Methode Electronics, Inc.
·1 min read
Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc.

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting, and power distribution applications, announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share to be paid on October 28, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 14, 2022.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, LED lighting, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, consumer appliance, and medical devices. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

For Methode Electronics, Inc.
Robert K. Cherry
Vice President Investor Relations
rcherry@methode.com 
708-457-4030


