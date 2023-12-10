Methode Electronics' (NYSE:MEI) Dividend Will Be $0.14

The board of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.14 per share on the 26th of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. While Methode Electronics is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 6.2%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Methode Electronics Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. In the last five years, Methode Electronics' earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 8.3% per annum. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Story continues

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Methode Electronics' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Methode Electronics that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.