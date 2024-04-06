Methode Electronics' (NYSE:MEI) Dividend Will Be $0.14

Methode Electronics, Inc.'s (NYSE:MEI) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.14 per share on 26th of April. This makes the dividend yield 4.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Methode Electronics' stock price has reduced by 43% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Methode Electronics' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Methode Electronics isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 5.0%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Methode Electronics Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 19% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Methode Electronics (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Methode Electronics not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

