Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.14

The board of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of July, with investors receiving $0.14 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.7%, which is around the industry average.

Methode Electronics' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, Methode Electronics' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 56.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Methode Electronics Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.28 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.56. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

We Could See Methode Electronics' Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Methode Electronics has grown earnings per share at 6.1% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Methode Electronics' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Methode Electronics' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Methode Electronics might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for Methode Electronics for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Methode Electronics not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

