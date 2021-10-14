U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,438.26
    +74.46 (+1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,912.56
    +534.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,823.43
    +251.79 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.18
    +32.21 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.74
    +0.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8080
    +0.1310 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,271.60
    -27.09 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,376.76
    +1.53 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare receives top honors during Tennessee Hospital Association Annual Meeting

·4 min read

Ugwueke named CEO of Distinction; Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital care team receives COVID-19 Healthcare Hero award

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare President and CEO, Michael Ugwueke, DHA, FACHE, was honored with the THA CEO of Distinction Award, the organization's highest honor, recognizing exceptional leadership and service to the healthcare field in a Chief Executive's career.

(PRNewsfoto/Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare)
(PRNewsfoto/Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare)

Ugwueke's honor is one of two of the THA's top awards Methodist received at the organization's Annual Meeting held this week in Franklin, Tenn.

With more than 30 years' experience in healthcare, Ugwueke began his career at MLH in 2007 as CEO of Methodist South Hospital. Two years later, he took on the dual role of CEO of Methodist North Hospital as well to his scope of responsibility. In 2013, Ugwueke was appointed chief operating officer for the MLH system before becoming president and CEO in 2017.

"Michael encourages an open and collaborative working relationship within the MLH workforce that includes 13,000 MLH Associates and 2,500 provider members of the MLH medical staff," said Richard Aycock, MD, gastroenterologist and medical staff representative of the MLH Board of Directors. "We share his goals of advancing healthcare quality and improving healthcare access for all. He leads by example, demonstrating across the MLH system the importance of being at our best, every day, for those we serve.

"Michael's commitment to transparency, communication and preparedness fosters a calm confidence across our team, especially as we continue to navigate this pandemic together," added Aycock.

The THA also honored pulmonologist Paul Deaton, MD, and registered nurses Callie Lillard and Hanan McNamee with Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, with the COVID-19 Healthcare Hero Award for their work in caring for a severely ill pregnant patient during the early months of the pandemic.

"It's a special calling to be a nurse or medical professional, maybe even more so now," said Aycock. "Throughout this pandemic, we continue to see shining examples of unparalleled courage and compassion. The COVID-19 Healthcare Hero award collectively recognizes three individuals for their unwavering dedication to overall patient care, one patient at a time."

The team of Deaton, Lillard and McNamee united together in the care of Susie Espinoza, who was admitted to the hospital in May 2020 with a severe COVID infection while she was 26 weeks pregnant. Days after she was admitted to the hospital, Espinoza was intubated and placed in a medically induced coma and remained that way for months as caregivers fought to save her life. At 32 weeks pregnant, Espinoza delivered her son, Brandon, by C-Section while still in a coma.

Throughout her hospitalization, the team stayed in constant contact with Espinoza's family and made sure to document Brandon's first weeks with photo collages they posted in her hospital room, giving her one more reason to stay strong. The team provided not only medical care but also placed priority on her emotional well-being, by continuing to talk with Espinoza even during her two-month coma.

"What took place during that time was nothing short of a miracle only by the grace of God and the caring hands of Dr. Deaton, Callie and Hanan," said Espinoza. "They are more than heroes to me. They are now my family."

Today, Espinoza is home with her family and is rebuilding her strength.

For a complete list of this year's THA award honorees, please visit THA.com.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare:

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/methodist-le-bonheur-healthcare-receives-top-honors-during-tennessee-hospital-association-annual-meeting-301400935.html

SOURCE Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Stock Pops After FDA Panel Unanimously Endorses Covid Booster

    Moderna stock popped Thursday after an FDA panel unanimously endorsed the company's Covid booster shot for older and at-risk adults.

  • Why Moderna Stock Trounced the Market Today

    The company's coronavirus vaccine booster shot received a major boost from an FDA panel of experts.

  • Moderna Booster Is Recommended by FDA Advisory Panel. Here’s Who Can Get Another Shot.

    Advisory committee supports authorizing a third, smaller dose of Covid vaccine for people aged 18 to 64 at high risk of severe disease, or whose work puts them at higher risk.

  • 1 Beaten-Down Stock With 10X Potential

    The biotech industry is an excellent place to start. Clinical trial victories and regulatory approvals can send shares of a biotech soaring, especially one with a relatively small stock market capitalization. Let's look closer at one biotech whose shares have been hammered over the past few months, Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and consider why this company still has some serious potential.

  • FDA panel endorses a lower dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for booster shot

    U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.

  • PLx Pharma stock drops again, and company looks to clarify USPTF's recent comments about aspirin use

    Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. dropped 9.2% in afternoon trading Thursday, but nearly halved their earlier loss, as the drug maker responded to recently raised concerns over the use of aspirin to prevent heart attacks. The stock was down as much as 17.7% at a three-month low of $13.38 in intraday trading, and had tumbled 24.9% at that price in two days, after the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPTF) said Tuesday that it no longer recommended people take aspirin to prevent a first heart attack

  • Doctor: Just a 'matter of time' before another COVID-19 surge

    Dr. Murtaza Akhter, University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix Emergency Physician discusses the state of the coronavirus pandemic with Yahoo Finance.&nbsp;

  • This Unstoppable Cancer-Treatment Company's Stock Is on Sale Now

    Cancer treatment company Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), which uses low-power electrical fields to disrupt the growth of cancer cells, is now trading 50% below its highs. The company has numerous clinical trials of its technology underway, but traders sold the stock lower after its most recent quarterly earnings report came and went without fresh approvals for new indications from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Let's start by addressing the elephant in the room -- the company's need of new regulatory approvals for its tech to be used in treating additional types of cancers.

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Pfizer Just Scored Another Key Regulatory Approval

    Late last month, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced that its drug, abrocitinib, was approved by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) as a treatment for patients 12 years old and up with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis or eczema. Japan's regulatory approval of abrocitinib under its trade name of Cibinqo came just weeks after approval by the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for adults and adolescents with moderate to severe eczema. Let's dig into why the MHLW approved the drug for its eczema indication, as well as its sales potential and what it means for Pfizer.

  • I’m A Fat Woman. This Is Why I Post Photos Of Myself Eating.

    "Anyone who exists in a fat body has a horror story about a time they were simply trying to enjoy food in public."

  • Why Many Black Americans Changed Their Minds About COVID Shots

    TUSKEGEE, Ala. — By the time vaccines for the coronavirus were introduced late last year, the pandemic had taken two of Lucenia Williams Dunn’s close friends. Still, Dunn, a former mayor of Tuskegee, contemplated for months whether to be inoculated. It was a complicated consideration, framed by the government’s botched response to the pandemic, its disproportionate toll on Black communities and an infamous 40-year government experiment for which her hometown is often associated. “I thought about

  • Lack of US COVID-19 data is 'red meat' for anti-vaccine movement: Expert

    Misinformation and disinformation campaigns continue to hamper the U.S. efforts to vaccinate a majority of its population. Two health experts break down the multi-pronged problem.

  • Walgreens pumps another $5.2 billion into its health clinic war with CVS and Walmart

    The drugstore chain plans on opening 1,000 VillageMD in short order.

  • DarioHealth Corp. Enters Landmark Agreement with Leading National Health Plan

    DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leader in the global digital-therapeutics (“DTx”) market, today announced its entry into an agreement with one of the largest U.S. national health plans to offer its self-insured employer customers the Dario digital behavioral health solution as part of its behavioral health offering. According to the update, initial members are expected on the platform in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, with additional rollout anticipated over the course of 2022. “Mental health

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Investors aren't impressed with the early-stage results from the biotech's lead cancer therapy candidate.

  • 2 Super-Charged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Growth stocks can be a thing of beauty. The trick, if you will, is to suss out growth stocks that won't rot on the vine, so to speak. While both of these biotech stocks have more than doubled in value in the past three years, I believe each of these healthcare equities still has a lot of room to run in 2022 and beyond.

  • Why Crispr's Gene-Editing Dive Helped Reinvigorate Its Chief Rival, Allogene

    Analysts were split Wednesday as they compared Crispr's gene-edited cancer drug to Allogene's — but CRSP stock tumbled as ALLO stock popped.

  • Doctor on Covid-19: ‘Let history guide our future actions’

    Dr. Stella Safo, NYC-based HIV Primary Care Physician, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • DoorDash and Uber Eats Are Still Eating Grubhub’s Lunch

    The latest trading update from Grubhub’s Amsterdam-based parent company could spook U.S. food-delivery investors, but it shouldn’t.