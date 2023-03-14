U.S. markets closed

Methodist University Hospital President elected to American College of Healthcare Executives Council of Regents

·3 min read

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist University Hospital president, Tim A. Slocum, FACHE, has been appointed to the Council of Regents for Tennessee, the legislative body of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). ACHE is an international professional society of more than 48,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems and other healthcare organizations.

Tim A. Slocum, FACHE - Methodist University Hospital president, Memphis, Tenn.
Slocum will take office March 18, 2023, and serve a three-year term. As part of his duties, Slocum will have the important responsibility of electing the ACHE Board of Governors and its Chair – as well as providing advice and counsel to the Board of Governors.

Slocum joined Methodist University Hospital in 2019 as chief operating officer and has served as president of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's 583-bed flagship hospital since August 2021. Methodist University Hospital and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital comprise the academic hospitals within the MLH six-hospital system.

Methodist University Hospital is home to the health system's transplant, cancer and neurosciences institutes. The hospital is a DNV-certified comprehensive stroke center. It is also accredited by the American College of Cardiology in Electrophysiology and as a Chest Pain Center. Methodist University Hospital received the 2022 Platinum Performance Achievement Award for Chest Pain – MI Registry.

Prior to MLH, Slocum spent 16 years with Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia, a four-hospital organization formerly known as Central Georgia Health System.

Slocum holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Mercer University and received both an MBA and a master's degree in health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He also earned Lean & Six Sigma Black Belt certification from the Institute of Industrial Engineers.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of their ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician and specialty practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

About the American College of Healthcare Executives

The American College of Healthcare Executives is an international professional society of more than 48,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems and other healthcare organizations. ACHE's mission is to advance our members and healthcare leadership excellence. ACHE offers its prestigious FACHE® credential, signifying board certification in healthcare management. ACHE's established network of 76 chapters provides access to networking, education and career development at the local level. In addition, ACHE is known for its magazine, Healthcare Executive, and its career development and public policy programs. Through such efforts, ACHE works toward its vision of being the preeminent professional society for leaders dedicated to advancing health. The Foundation of the American College of Healthcare Executives was established to further advance healthcare management excellence through education and research. The Foundation of ACHE is known for its educational programs—including the annual Congress on Healthcare Leadership, which draws more than 4,000 participants—and groundbreaking research. Its publishing division, Health Administration Press, is one of the largest publishers of books and journals on health services management including textbooks for college and university courses. For more information, visit ache.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/methodist-university-hospital-president-elected-to-american-college-of-healthcare-executives-council-of-regents-301772101.html

SOURCE Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

