Methotrexate Market to Expand with Significant CAGR of 2.92% During 2022-2029 to achieve USD 630.63 Million – Adroit Market Research

Escalate use in cancer curing and injectable formulation segment will drive methotrexate market. North America will hold largest share and dominate this market on account of high cancer rates, arthritis and psoriasis as well as the existence of top players.

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global methotrexate market is likely to provide better opportunities for market players. The market size is likely to grow nearly USD 630.63 million by the end of 2029 and rise to 2.92% during the forecast span 2022-2029.

The primary factors behind the forecast are strong continued uptake in malignant diseases, favorable consumer preferences, tangible investments by start-ups and well-established medical institutions. The key benefits that are propelling the adoption of methotrexate are treatment in chemotherapy and immunosuppressant and high recovery rate. These benefits have hiked the demand of methotrexate. The forces behind total-market demand for methotrexate are surge in autoimmune diseases, and ectopic pregnancies, and malignancies, growing care delivery, and treatment advances in aforementioned diseases with the help of methotrexate.

Also, very serious and life-threatening side effects have prohibited the use of methotrexate. The poor pharmacokinetic and narrow safety margin is limiting the use of methotrexate. These have hurt the industry’s financial situation.

Top Industry Players of Methotrexate Market:

Teva Pharmaceuticals

DAVA Pharmaceuticals

LGM Pharma

Pfizer

Roxane Laboratories

Sanofi

At same time, regulatory approvals for use of methotrexate in several countries, associated advantages of using methotrexate, technological achievements of methotrexate, novel delivery approaches for treating the fatal diseases like cancer and rheumatoid arthritis has increased the use of methotrexate for many medical applications. Methotrexate today is regarded as the most effective therapeutics agents available to treat many solid tumors, and other deadly diseases. Interestingly new therapeutic strategies have been developed to target the appropriate delivery have helped in overcoming the toxic side effects. This has increased the importance of methotrexate anticipated to be a growth opportunity to the global methotrexate market.

The global methotrexate is classified into rheumatoid arthritis, severe psoriasis, lymphoma, leukemia, breast cancer, and others on the basis of applications. There is highest demand of methotrexate to treat certain types of cancer.

Furthermore, the drivers of demand of methotrexate for treating various cancers are increased consumer willingness, regulatory changes enabling greater access and reimbursement, reinvention of previous treatments, improved healthcare access, outcomes, and affordability.

Methotrexate Market Report Segmentation by Formulation:

Injectable

Oral

Methotrexate Market Report Segmentation by Indication:

Cancer

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis

Methotrexate Market Report Segmentation by End user:

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Others

In geographic perspective, North America dominates the global methotrexate market. Rising participation of new research organizations for development of new applications, regulatory approvals for use of methotrexate in several countries, and associated advantages is driving the demand of methotrexate is North America. As, new types of treatments introduced in the U.S. medical industry, affordable treatments, reimbursements are key factors due to which North America is expecting explosive growth in global methotrexate market.

Methotrexate Market Report Segmentation by Region:

North America The US Canada

Europe The UK Germany France Rest of Europe

The Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa

