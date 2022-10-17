U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,639.00
    +41.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,990.00
    +282.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,889.50
    +145.50 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,712.40
    +24.10 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.63
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.70
    +13.80 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    18.47
    +0.40 (+2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9750
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.27
    +0.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1299
    +0.0118 (+1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7590
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,469.34
    +336.01 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.52
    -5.66 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,909.25
    +50.46 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Methotrexate Market to Expand with Significant CAGR of 2.92% During 2022-2029 to achieve USD 630.63 Million – Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·3 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

Escalate use in cancer curing and injectable formulation segment will drive methotrexate market. North America will hold largest share and dominate this market on account of high cancer rates, arthritis and psoriasis as well as the existence of top players.

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global methotrexate market is likely to provide better opportunities for market players. The market size is likely to grow nearly USD 630.63 million by the end of 2029 and rise to 2.92% during the forecast span 2022-2029.

The primary factors behind the forecast are strong continued uptake in malignant diseases, favorable consumer preferences, tangible investments by start-ups and well-established medical institutions. The key benefits that are propelling the adoption of methotrexate are treatment in chemotherapy and immunosuppressant and high recovery rate. These benefits have hiked the demand of methotrexate. The forces behind total-market demand for methotrexate are surge in autoimmune diseases, and ectopic pregnancies, and malignancies, growing care delivery, and treatment advances in aforementioned diseases with the help of methotrexate.

Also, very serious and life-threatening side effects have prohibited the use of methotrexate. The poor pharmacokinetic and narrow safety margin is limiting the use of methotrexate. These have hurt the industry’s financial situation.

Request for a sample report here: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3563

Top Industry Players of Methotrexate Market:

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals

  • DAVA Pharmaceuticals

  • LGM Pharma

  • Pfizer

  • Roxane Laboratories

  • Sanofi

At same time, regulatory approvals for use of methotrexate in several countries, associated advantages of using methotrexate, technological achievements of methotrexate, novel delivery approaches for treating the fatal diseases like cancer and rheumatoid arthritis has increased the use of methotrexate for many medical applications. Methotrexate today is regarded as the most effective therapeutics agents available to treat many solid tumors, and other deadly diseases. Interestingly new therapeutic strategies have been developed to target the appropriate delivery have helped in overcoming the toxic side effects. This has increased the importance of methotrexate anticipated to be a growth opportunity to the global methotrexate market.

The global methotrexate is classified into rheumatoid arthritis, severe psoriasis, lymphoma, leukemia, breast cancer, and others on the basis of applications. There is highest demand of methotrexate to treat certain types of cancer.

Furthermore, the drivers of demand of methotrexate for treating various cancers are increased consumer willingness, regulatory changes enabling greater access and reimbursement, reinvention of previous treatments, improved healthcare access, outcomes, and affordability.

Methotrexate Market Report Segmentation by Formulation:

  • Injectable

  • Oral

Methotrexate Market Report Segmentation by Indication:

  • Cancer

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis

  • Psoriasis

Methotrexate Market Report Segmentation by End user:

  • Hospitals

  • Specialty clinics

  • Others

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3563

In geographic perspective, North America dominates the global methotrexate market. Rising participation of new research organizations for development of new applications, regulatory approvals for use of methotrexate in several countries, and associated advantages is driving the demand of methotrexate is North America. As, new types of treatments introduced in the U.S. medical industry, affordable treatments, reimbursements are key factors due to which North America is expecting explosive growth in global methotrexate market.

Methotrexate Market Report Segmentation by Region:

  • North America

    • The US

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • The UK

    • Germany

    • France

    • Rest of Europe

  • The Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • South America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of South America

  • The Middle East & Africa

Direct Purchase Report @  https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/3563

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414
Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Exxon's Russian oil output collapsed after rejecting local tanker insurance - sources

    Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters. Western insurers withdrew cover from tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot, Russia's biggest shipping group, which was sanctioned following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "Exxon has refused to take Sovcomflot's tankers," one industry source said.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

    Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were initially planned to be used only for iPhones sold in the Chinese market.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New England Risks Winter Blackouts as Gas Supplies Tighten

    Severe cold spells in the Northeast could reduce the amount of gas available to generate electricity as more of it is burned to heat homes.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt

    Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Sunday said plans to cap the price of Russian gas exports would cause supplies to be halted, echoing a similar threat from President Vladimir Putin. The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas. "Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies," Miller said in comments broadcast on state television.

  • Oil steady as recession fears counter positive Chinese signals

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Monday as China's continuation of loose monetary policy was offset by fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $91.80 a barrel by 0915 GMT, recovering from a 6.4% fall last week. China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month, in a signal that the central bank would continue to maintain loose monetary policy.

  • Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't my favorite e-commerce stock (I prefer Shopify's mission to put the power of commerce back in the hands of smaller merchants). Nevertheless, I've been buying Amazon because I think it's too cheap to ignore -- especially when considering the company's main breadwinner, public cloud computing pioneer AWS (Amazon Web Services).

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • India's Reliance Jio selects Nokia as equipment provider in 5G push

    Indian telecom service provider Reliance Jio has chosen Nokia as a major supplier, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Monday, as India's biggest mobile carrier gears up to expand next-generation wireless services across the country. Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 420 million customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement. "Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software," it said.

  • Divisive Startup Kingpin Doubles Down on EVs to Undercut Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- When Bhavish Aggarwal arrived for a recent visit at the Ola Futurefactory, marketed as the world’s largest electric two-wheeler plant, the company’s founder was quick to spot a shuttered entryway that should have been left open. He immediately summoned a custodial manager, people who were present said, and meted out a punishment: run three laps around the several-acre-large plant.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukr

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Higher Heating Bills Poised to Hit U.S. Households This Winter

    Elevated prices for natural gas, heating oil, propane and electricity are colliding with forecasts for slightly colder temperatures.

  • Credit Suisse to Pay $495 Million to Settle Legacy RMBS Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay $495 million to settle the largest remaining case related to its role in selling residential mortgage-backed securities in the US that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Swiss bank said in a statement on Monday that it’s “fully provi

  • US sanctions on Chinese semiconductors ‘decapitate’ industry, experts say

    Mass resignations of US staff are ‘paralyzing’ Chinese chip industry

  • How Much Should You Put in Your Roth IRA Monthly?

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Will Your Retirement Income Be Enough?

    Part of retirement planning is figuring out if your retirement income will last. Find out if your retirement savings will provide the standard of living you want.

  • Is Applied Materials Stock a Buy Now?

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) revised its fiscal fourth-quarter outlook on Oct. 12 in response to the Biden Administration's new restrictions on the export of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment to China.

  • Oil steady as recession fears counter positive Chinese signals

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Monday as China's continuation of loose monetary policy was offset by fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $91.80 a barrel by 0915 GMT, recovering from a 6.4% fall last week. China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month, in a signal that the central bank would continue to maintain loose monetary policy.