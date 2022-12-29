U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,823.50
    +16.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,120.00
    +74.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,835.50
    +62.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.10
    +7.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.80
    -1.16 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.22 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.44 (+2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6890
    -0.6460 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,607.23
    -62.64 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.70
    -1.42 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.92
    -13.27 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Type (Polymeric MDI, Pure MDI & Modified MDI), By Application Type (Rigid Foams, Flexible Foams, CASE Systems & Others), By End-use Industry (Electronic Appliances, Building & Construction, Transportation & Others) By Region, and Competition.

New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377481/?utm_source=GNW

Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028 due to increasing demand from construction industry. China’s construction work sector is growing steadily, reaching a total output value of around USD 3.71 trillion in 2021.
The manufacturing of rigid polyurethane foam, used in various industries, including construction, insulation, refrigeration, and packaging, is predicted to increase demand for methylene diphenyl diisocyanate over the forecast period.For the forecast, expanding end-use industries are anticipated to drive the market.

Demand for MDI is anticipated to be driven by rising isocyanate-containing product usage throughout the projected period.For the forecast period, rising polyurethane demand is anticipated to fuel the market.

Throughout the projection period, the product’s distinctive features and practical adaptability are expected to grow the market. The MDI market is expected to be constrained over the forecast period since excessive exposure to MDI can cause dermatitis, asthma, and rashes on the skin and respiratory tract.
Due to the rising demand for electronic products, including refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, cellphones, televisions, and many more, the electrical and electronic sectors experienced tremendous growth.During the anticipated period, the Methylene Diphenyl Di-Isocyanate market will be driven by MDI’s expanding use in electronic goods production.

The global electronic market is worth over US$ 2 trillion, with India accounting for the highest share with a market worth US$ 118 billion and projected to grow to US$ 125 billion by 2025, according to Invest India. Therefore, between 2022 and 2028, the Methylene Diphenyl Di-Isocyanate market will experience growth due to the expanding electronic market.
Growing Demand of Polyurethane
Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate is one of the primary isocyanates used in synthesizing polyurethanes, which are produced by reacting isocyanates with polyols (MDI).There are two different varieties of polyurethane: polyurethane elastomers and polyurethane foams.

Both stiff and flexible foams have uses in various industries, including mattresses, automobiles, and furniture, which leads to a market for the products.MDI chemicals are employed in several industrial and consumer applications, including those involving transportation, rubber and plastic products, paints and coatings, lubricants, and greases.

In addition to their common functions as commercial applicators to insulate building walls and roofs, they can also be used to create molds, create sculptures for art exhibitions, and design movie and theater sets.Concrete, walls, and floors can all be waterproofed and sealed with polyurethane coatings.

One of the most often used uses for PUs in building and construction is protective coatings. They are used in creating many industrial and consumer goods, including wood flooring, basements, structures, and bridges.
Growing Demand from Automotive Industry
In headrests, armrests, seats, and other interior components, cushioning and insulation, are developed with the help of polyurethane, which is manufactured via methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI). The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that between January 2021 and September 2021, production and sales of new energy cars climbed by 11.6%. Therefore, the polyurethane MDI will be driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient automobiles during the projection period.
Recent Developments
• In February 2022, Covestro AG launched a climate-neutral MDI. Covestro used alternative raw materials based on plant waste assigned to the products with the aid of certified mass balancing by ISCC PLUS to make the new MDI climate neutral. Numerous applications in the construction, cold chain, and automotive industries are possible for the new MDI grades.
• In April 2021, Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Inc. increased the manufacturing capacity of its facility in Yeosu, Jeonnam, South Korea, from 410,000 tonnes per year to 610,000 tonnes per year, an increase of 200,000 metric tonnes per year (m.t./yr) of MDI.
Market Segmentation
The global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate market is segmented by type, by application type, and by end use.Based on type, the market is segmented into polymeric MDI, pure MDI & modified MDI.

Based on application type, the market is segmented into rigid foams, flexible foams, case systems & others. Based on end use, the market is segmented into electronic appliances, building & construction, transportation & others.
Market players
Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Covestro AG, DowDuPont Inc., Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Tosoh Corporation, BASF SE, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Wanhua-BorsodChem, and Sadara Chemical Company are some of the key market players.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:
• Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate market, by type:
o Polymeric MDI,
o Pure MDI
o Modified MDI
• Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate market, by application type:
o Rigid Foams
o Flexible Foams
o CASE Systems
o Others
• Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market, by end use industry:
o Electronic Appliances
o Building & Construction
o Transportation
o Others
• Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market, by region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
Egypt

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377481/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here's the Trade.

    If the stock closes lower today, it will mark Apple's ninth decline in the past 10 sessions. IPhone reports also raise a bit of concern amid Apple's busiest quarter, while unrelenting selling pressure in tech is bound to weigh on the largest company in the U.S. While Apple has held up the best among FAANG stocks when measured from the one-year highs, Apple stock has performed the worst in the group over the past month, down over 14%.

  • Column: Southwest's meltdown was born in America's cheapskate corporate culture

    Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Veru in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Despite the recent sell-off, you'd still have a solid profit on Veru if you bought the stock nearly three years ago.

  • Here’s the next mega tech stock likely to fall into the bear market’s clutches, according to this chart

    Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.

  • Alameda Research Liquidated Ether-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin in Past 24 Hours, On-Chain Data Shows

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • 12 Best Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is on course to have its weakest year since 2008 as the last […]

  • 5 things you really should not buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?

  • 2 Explosive Stocks Down 75% to 92% to Buy Before 2023

    The market events of the past year have discounted stocks across a variety of industries. Today, we're going to take a look at two such stocks that are trading down by approximately 75% to 92% over the trailing 12 months, but both of which could still enrich investors' portfolios many times over in the long term. Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assess risk and determine approvals for people using additional factors like education and income, is seeking to change this dated system.

  • Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Potentially Undervalued?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ). The company's stock...

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • Doug Kass Predicted Some of the Biggest Surprises of 2022: Here's His 2023 List

    For those willing to hear a different -- anti-group think -- view, Kass has plenty of bets for what could happen over the next 12 months, including Elon Musk saving Twitter at the expense of Tesla , a shock Apple merger, a major plummet in Bitcoin's value and those predicted jumps in gold and oil. Of course, Kass had some predictions, especially political ones, that didn't pan out.

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.