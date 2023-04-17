Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market Research Report 2023

Company Logo

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (Polymeric MDI, Pure MDI & Modified MDI), By Application Type, By End-use Industry, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028 due to increasing demand from construction industry. China's construction work sector is growing steadily, reaching a total output value of around USD 3.71 trillion in 2021.



The manufacturing of rigid polyurethane foam, used in various industries, including construction, insulation, refrigeration, and packaging, is predicted to increase demand for methylene diphenyl diisocyanate over the forecast period. For the forecast, expanding end-use industries are anticipated to drive the market.

Demand for MDI is anticipated to be driven by rising isocyanate-containing product usage throughout the projected period. For the forecast period, rising polyurethane demand is anticipated to fuel the market. Throughout the projection period, the product's distinctive features and practical adaptability are expected to grow the market.

The MDI market is expected to be constrained over the forecast period since excessive exposure to MDI can cause dermatitis, asthma, and rashes on the skin and respiratory tract.



Due to the rising demand for electronic products, including refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, cellphones, televisions, and many more, the electrical and electronic sectors experienced tremendous growth. During the anticipated period, the Methylene Diphenyl Di-Isocyanate market will be driven by MDI's expanding use in electronic goods production.

The global electronic market is worth over US$ 2 trillion, with India accounting for the highest share with a market worth US$ 118 billion and projected to grow to US$ 125 billion by 2025, according to Invest India. Therefore, between 2022 and 2028, the Methylene Diphenyl Di-Isocyanate market will experience growth due to the expanding electronic market.



Growing Demand of Polyurethane



Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate is one of the primary isocyanates used in synthesizing polyurethanes, which are produced by reacting isocyanates with polyols (MDI).

Story continues

There are two different varieties of polyurethane: polyurethane elastomers and polyurethane foams. Both stiff and flexible foams have uses in various industries, including mattresses, automobiles, and furniture, which leads to a market for the products. MDI chemicals are employed in several industrial and consumer applications, including those involving transportation, rubber and plastic products, paints and coatings, lubricants, and greases.

In addition to their common functions as commercial applicators to insulate building walls and roofs, they can also be used to create molds, create sculptures for art exhibitions, and design movie and theater sets. Concrete, walls, and floors can all be waterproofed and sealed with polyurethane coatings.

One of the most often used uses for PUs in building and construction is protective coatings. They are used in creating many industrial and consumer goods, including wood flooring, basements, structures, and bridges.



Growing Demand from Automotive Industry



In headrests, armrests, seats, and other interior components, cushioning and insulation, are developed with the help of polyurethane, which is manufactured via methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI).

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that between January 2021 and September 2021, production and sales of new energy cars climbed by 11.6%. Therefore, the polyurethane MDI will be driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient automobiles during the projection period.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Covestro AG

DowDuPont Inc

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

BASF SE

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Wanhua-BorsodChem

Sadara Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC

Report Scope:



Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate market, by type:

Polymeric MDI,

Pure MDI

Modified MDI

Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate market, by application type:

Rigid Foams

Flexible Foams

CASE Systems

Others

Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market, by end use industry:

Electronic Appliances

Building & Construction

Transportation

Others

Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market, by region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/872kbd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



