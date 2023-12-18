MetLife, Inc.'s (NYSE:MET) Subdued P/S Might Signal An Opportunity

There wouldn't be many who think MetLife, Inc.'s (NYSE:MET) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Insurance industry in the United States is similar at about 1x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Has MetLife Performed Recently?

MetLife could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this poor revenue performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

How Is MetLife's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, MetLife would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 12% decrease to the company's top line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 1.5% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 6.7% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 4.4% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that MetLife is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From MetLife's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Looking at MetLife's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. When we see a strong revenue outlook, with growth outpacing the industry, we can only assume potential uncertainty around these figures are what might be placing slight pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

