MetricNet Announces Enhanced Webcast Schedule for 2022

MetricNet Logo

MetricNet Logo

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetricNet, LLC, the global leader in IT Support and Contact Center Benchmarking, has just announced its enhanced webcast schedule for 2022. The webcast lineup this year covers a broad range of industry trends and includes MetricNet's latest research into Key Success Factors from the industry's top-performing IT Support groups and Contact Centers.

"Our webcasts continue to be a huge draw for service and support professionals. More than 50,000 have registered for and viewed our webcasts on BrightTALK, and they are ranked among the best in the industry," said Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet. "Many of our clients have come to rely upon these webcasts as an effective tool for training, coaching, and improving the skill sets of their service and support professionals."

MetricNet's 2022 webcast lineup will be presented by Mr. Rumburg. Topics include: 'The Metrics of Shift Left," "The Emerging Metrics Of Channel Mix," "Service Desk Best Practices," and "Benchmarking Roundup: Summary Of 2022 Contact Center Benchmarks."

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for five years and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca-Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

If you would like more information about benchmarking your service and support functions, please visit metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT Service and Support and Contact Center Benchmarking and Performance Improvement Consulting. More than half of the Global 2000 rely on MetricNet benchmarks and best practices advisory to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable industry benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Service and Support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

Story continues

Related Images













Image 1: MetricNet Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



