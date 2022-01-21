U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.50
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,624.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,764.75
    -76.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,025.00
    +3.80 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.84
    -1.71 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.70
    -10.90 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.33 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.41
    +2.56 (+10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9230
    -0.1770 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,081.62
    -2,845.19 (-6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.60
    -71.66 (-7.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.78
    -77.23 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

MetricNet to Present New Research on ITIL Maturity and Self-Service at Support World Live

MetricNet, LLC
·3 min read

MetricNet Logo

MetricNet Logo
MetricNet Logo
MetricNet Logo

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetricNet is pleased to announce that Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, has been invited to present MetricNet's latest research on ITIL Maturity as well as Self-Service in IT Service and Support at the 2022 Support World Live Conference. Powered by HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, Support World Live will take place May 15-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mr. Rumburg will be presenting Session 302: "ITIL Hacks That Work! Fast-Track Your Way to ITIL Maturity" on Wednesday, May 18, at 3:45 p.m. and Session 602: "Tapping the Potential of Self-Service: Success Factors from the Overachievers!" on Thursday, May 19, at 4:15 p.m. Additionally, Mr. Rumburg will facilitate 'Succeeding with Metrics,' an interactive, consultative HDI Training Workshop on Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17.

Case study-focused Session 302 will reveal how successful organizations are taking a very nontraditional approach to ITIL. Mr. Rumburg uses the phrase 'hacking ITIL' to describe how these organizations achieve the benefits of the framework at a fraction of the time and cost. And in Session 602, he will discuss the reasons why self-service often falls short of expectations, and what can be done about it. All those involved in the delivery and support of technical support services, and the fundamental concepts behind IT Service and Support management, are encouraged to attend.

"An emerging class of support organizations are enjoying great success with their ITIL initiatives, reporting reduced costs, lower ticket volumes, and greater customer satisfaction - all as a direct result of their ITIL deployments," said Jeff Rumburg. "But these successful organizations are taking a very nontraditional approach to ITIL. In fact, they're hacking ITIL to achieve the benefits of the framework at a fraction of the time and cost."

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for five years and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca-Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

If you would like more information about benchmarking, please visit metricnet.com or e-mail MetricNet at info(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

Related Images






Image 1: MetricNet Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Dialogue Announces Change to Senior Management

    Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's premier health and wellness virtual healthcare platform, announced today that co-founder and Chief Product Officer Anna Chif has decided to leave the organization for family reasons.

  • China-Based Auditors Pose Risks for U.S. Companies, Study Shows

    The probability that accounting problems will occur increases as Chinese firms perform a larger share of an audit, say three professors.

  • Charles Schwab to renovate Germantown office

    The Memphis branch of Charles Schwab is renovating and expanding its Germantown office. The financial services company will spend $735,000 to modernize its current office at 7926 Wolf River Blvd. and expand into adjacent vacant office space. Michael Hall, Memphis complex branch manager, said that the company has grown too big for its current space, recently hiring two new consultants.

  • Thinkific marks new era for creators with Amplify 2022

    Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online courses, today marks one week until Amplify 2022 (Jan 26-27), the free, virtual event that brings together top creator minds in knowledge commerce. This year, Amplify celebrates a new era for creators, providing attendees an opportunity to learn from the industry's best experts, network with other global creators, gain the practical tools to build and scale their own suc

  • FROM MANAGING POVERTY TO PROSPERITY: INDIGENOUS PEOPLES ARE READY

    Throughout history, Indigenous peoples have been excluded from participating in the socio-economic fabric of Canada, and because of this, we have managed poverty and not prosperity. Indigenous communities have capable professionals leading the way into a future, and our peoples are managing their community affairs as they work toward a strong economic and social community agenda. Indigenous peoples are ready for this future, and AFOA Canada is here to help them achieve it.

  • Is Your Social Security Payment Late? Here’s What To Do

    December's second Social Security payment was distributed yesterday via direct deposit, but those expecting a check via mail always run the risk of it coming a little later. That said, delays can...

  • Wrangle secures $2M to automate company workflows

    Wrangle raised $2 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed funding to advance its technology that automates workflows, approvals and tickets so that a company can track work and provide call-to-action tasks within chat platforms like Slack. Bloomberg Beta and Eniac Ventures co-led the investment, with participation from Liquid 2 Ventures, Hustle Fund, TDF Ventures and more than 20 founder angel investors. Adam Smith and Adam Long founded Wrangle in 2020 and bootstrapped the remote company until now.

  • Good Housekeeping's Popular 2022 Planner Is Currently 50% Off

    Psst — Good Housekeeping has your back when it comes to getting organized. Use our limited-time discount to treat yourself to a Live Life Beautifully planner that inspires you.

  • What's selling in Flagler County

    What's selling in Flagler County? These 3 photos are an example.

  • RYU Hires Marketing Director To Expand Brand Presence and Attract New Consumers

    RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTC:QB RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce the hiring of Zachary Beers as Marketing Director, effective February 1st. In his new role Zach will be responsible for leading RYU's omni-channel marketing efforts to attract and retain RYU consumers in support of the company's four-pillared growth strategy (brand, product, digital and retail).

  • Pivotree to Host Exclusive Webinar on Digital Commerce Trends in 2022

    Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, invites business and IT leaders to attend an exclusive live webinar, Expert Discussion: What Emerging Trends Will Move Digital Commerce in 2022? Hosted by Pivotree experts James Urbati, GM of Commerce, James Brochu, VP Operations and Vinny Maurici, VP of Strategy & Solutions.

  • Alberta firm joins the Baker Tilly Canada network

    Western expansion continues for Baker Tilly Canada, one of the country's largest independent accounting networks, as it welcomes another Alberta firm – the third new member in that province within the last year.

  • MMI Agency merges with NY-based media firm for North American expansion

    CEO Maggie Malek previously said her dream is to make MMI the go-to agency for advertising and marketing not only in Houston, but also in the entire country. Now, the agency is combining with another firm to add offices in New York, Minneapolis and Canada.

  • Helping Kenyan Small Businesses Cross the Digital Divide

    By Strive Community

  • Samba TV Installs Roku Vet Dallas Lawrence As Head Of Communications And Brand

    Dallas Lawrence, a veteran of tech and politics who most recently had a senior-level stint at Roku, has joined Samba TV as SVP and head of communications and brand. Samba is an advertising and analytics firm known for its insights into smart-TV viewing. The company is among several emerging players looking to champion a new […]

  • Zingtree turns complex customer service processes into clear action plans

    Customer service is making and breaking companies over the past two years as shopping moved online and consumers wanted more out of the traditional service companies were offering. Zingtree provides interactive contact center software that guides agents to the next best action so that they can cater to even the most discerning customer. To continue developing its product, the company raised $15 million in Series A funding.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Fifth Third acquiring financial technology firm

    Fifth Third Bancorp continues to expand its financial technology capabilities as it has agreed to another deal to buy a fintech firm.

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • 5G & Cloud Technology: Join Syniverse CEO & President in Fireside Chat Jan 24 at 11AM ET

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO & President of Syniverse Technologies, LLC on Monday, Jan. 24 at 11am ET […]