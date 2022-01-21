MetricNet to Present New Research on ITIL Maturity and Self-Service at Support World Live

MetricNet Logo

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetricNet is pleased to announce that Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, has been invited to present MetricNet's latest research on ITIL Maturity as well as Self-Service in IT Service and Support at the 2022 Support World Live Conference. Powered by HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, Support World Live will take place May 15-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mr. Rumburg will be presenting Session 302: "ITIL Hacks That Work! Fast-Track Your Way to ITIL Maturity" on Wednesday, May 18, at 3:45 p.m. and Session 602: "Tapping the Potential of Self-Service: Success Factors from the Overachievers!" on Thursday, May 19, at 4:15 p.m. Additionally, Mr. Rumburg will facilitate 'Succeeding with Metrics,' an interactive, consultative HDI Training Workshop on Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17.

Case study-focused Session 302 will reveal how successful organizations are taking a very nontraditional approach to ITIL. Mr. Rumburg uses the phrase 'hacking ITIL' to describe how these organizations achieve the benefits of the framework at a fraction of the time and cost. And in Session 602, he will discuss the reasons why self-service often falls short of expectations, and what can be done about it. All those involved in the delivery and support of technical support services, and the fundamental concepts behind IT Service and Support management, are encouraged to attend.

"An emerging class of support organizations are enjoying great success with their ITIL initiatives, reporting reduced costs, lower ticket volumes, and greater customer satisfaction - all as a direct result of their ITIL deployments," said Jeff Rumburg. "But these successful organizations are taking a very nontraditional approach to ITIL. In fact, they're hacking ITIL to achieve the benefits of the framework at a fraction of the time and cost."

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for five years and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca-Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

