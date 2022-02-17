U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,410.63
    -64.38 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,522.77
    -411.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,837.57
    -286.53 (-2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.89
    -36.42 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.63
    -2.03 (-2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.80
    +31.30 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.30 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9810
    -0.0660 (-3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0300
    -0.4220 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,960.62
    -2,810.40 (-6.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.98
    -60.19 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Metriport helps you take your quantified self to the next increment

Haje Jan Kamps
·3 min read

Along comes Metriport, which aggregates all of your quantified-self data in one place, and adds clever features like mood tracking, medicine tracking and journaling. All your data lives locally on your device to protect your privacy, and the app can find correlations in your data to help you become a better you.

Counting calories, summing steps, measuring your mood, proportioning your purchases, sizing your sleep span and enumerating the extent of your exercise -- the quantified-self movement is becoming easier as our smartwatches, computers and other logging tools take some of the work off our hands. There's a challenge, though: If you're an obsessive tracker, you are running half a dozen apps that don't talk to each other, and spotting patterns in the data can be hard. Does your period affect how sore you are after running? Does your mood affect how much you eat? Is there a correlation between how much coffee you drink or how much you walk and the quality of your sleep? Metriport can track it and lift the veil on patterns that hitherto were opaque.

"We see this as the Swiss Army knife of tracking apps. Gone are the days where you need seven different apps for tracking -- one for mood tracking, one for journaling, one for period tracking, one for health -- With Metriport we put it all together in one privacy focused-platform, built around the concept of your personal data dashboard," says Colin Elsinga, co-founder at Metriport. "So far, we built Metriport with no outside investment. My friend Damon and I have known each other since middle school; we are both developers and we've had a passion for health and fitness -- mental health, especially. We were both using a lot of different tracking apps, and found them quite limiting."

The company is rejecting using ad tracking technologies, and stores all user data encrypted and locally on the device -- even the developers can't get to your data. The company also offers a premium plan, where it is possible to store your data on their servers.

"Our cloud backups enables you to keep your data in case you lose your phone or want to move to a new device. You can opt out of that if you don't want your data on our servers, and in any case, it is all encrypted. No one will ever see your data except for you," says Elsinga. "We've done a lot of things that may be at the expense of our own marketing -- we want to be as transparent as possible with that to let people know they're in full control here."

The company is bootstrapped so far, but suggests that once their user number starts climbing, they may develop a plan that requires more cash and some venture funding.

"Growth is sort of a big goal for us, in terms of the actual product itself. We are working on a lot of exciting new features: In fact, we pushed an update live today that includes weather tracking. I have suffered from chronic migraines my whole life and now I can finally start tracking whether atmospheric pressure has an impact on my headache. I can just run the correlations insight and see whether it has a significant impact."

It's still early days for Metriport, but the team is off to an impressive start with its iOS and Android apps. In addition to all the standard, built-in measurements and data synchronizations, you can create your own custom measurements -- severity of migraine, number of pancakes eaten, minutes of piano played -- that can then be included in the correlations tracking.

Recommended Stories

  • Fire tears through clubhouse at Oakland Hills golf club

    A devastating fire swept through the iconic clubhouse Thursday at a suburban Detroit golf course that is one of Michigan's most exclusive clubs and the site of many professional tournaments. It was built in 1922 and is adorned with irreplaceable golf tournament memorabilia and art. “There’s so much history, so much wonder here,” Rebecca Robinson told WDIV-TV.

  • IBM spinoff Kyndryl signs 'beachhead' networking deal with Nokia

    Kyndryl, the former infrastructure services business of IBM, signed a deal with Nokia to help automate factories by bringing in cloud computing and artificial intelligence over wireless networks. After getting spun off from IBM in November, Kyndryl has started building its wireless network business and has already signed pacts with cloud providers such as Alphabet's Google and Microsoft. The separation from IBM was important because it was difficult to go and announce big partnerships with companies that would be viewed as IBM's competitors, Paul Savill, Kyndryl's Global Practice Leader, said in an interview.

  • 3 Top Cloud Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

    Cloud computing services are completely reshaping the IT industry. According to tech researcher Gartner, global spending on cloud will increase some 16% and home in on the $500 billion mark in 2022. To facilitate all these new software services, though, new infrastructure needs to be built.

  • Intel is betting $5 billion on old semiconductor technology

    Intel's $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor represents a big investment in manufacturing analog chips—a different strategy from US chip giants like AMD and NVIDIA which have gone fabless.

  • Cisco raises annual earnings forecast, announces $15 billion in share buybacks

    The company, which sells routers, switches, security services and software products, has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings to keep up with the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network and cybersecurity products. "We're seeing progress as we drive the continued shift to more software and subscription revenue delivering growth," Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren told analysts.

  • Google to Purge Its Privacy Settings From Facebook, Others

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms should brace for impact from another potential privacy related ad tracking change that could prove to be much more costlier than Apple just by virtue of the sheer reach of Android devices. Search giant Google owned by Alphabet is working to limit the distribution of its user data with third parties over the next few years. Third-party apps and services are created by companies or developers that aren't Google and include apps like Facebook, Roblox , Slack among others.

  • Intel Goes After Gamers AMD Abandoned

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been losing market share to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) over the past few years. A combination of chronic manufacturing delays and other missteps at Intel, good products from AMD, and bleeding-edge technology at third-party foundries have enabled AMD to erase many of Intel's long-held advantages. While AMD relies on third parties to make all its chips, Intel makes most of its chips in-house and outsources what makes sense.

  • Bionic eyes: Obsolete tech leaves patients in the dark

    The retinal-implant manufacturer has shifted its focus, leaving users with little or no support.

  • iHeartMedia Will Translate English Podcasts Into Other Languages Using Veritone’s Synthetic Voices

    Looking to widen its podcast biz beyond English-language audiences, iHeartMedia inked a deal to use Veritone’s synthetic-voice technology to translate and produce podcasts in other languages. Initially, iHeart plans to use Veritone’s artificial-intelligence system to translate its most popular podcasts into Spanish across the iHeartPodcast Network. The company said among the podcasts first in line […]

  • 3G Shutdown: 6 Things You Need to Update & How Much It May Cost

    The shutdown of 3G networks won't just impact your old phone. You may need to replace or update other devices, such as certain medical devices, tablets, smartwatches, vehicle SOS services, home...

  • Amazon’s secret sale site has great gadgets for just $25

    Check Amazon's hidden hub for deep discounts on Echo Dots, Blink Minis and more.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Starts Corrective Decrease, DOGE Bulls Eye Rally

    Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $44,000, Ether might find bids near $3,030, and DOGE could rally if it breaks the $0.1700 resistance.

  • Following acquisition by Bowery, Traptic’s strawberry-picking robotics pivot to vertical farming

    The company’s combination of picking and vision system were enough to land it a healthy $8.4 million raise last year, as it deployed its autonomous bots on California farms through a per-pound pricing system. Last Friday, New York-based vertical farming company Bowery closed its acquisition of Traptic for an undisclosed sum. Traptic's Lewis Anderson speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 at Moscone Convention Center on October 04, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

  • Oracle gets go-ahead to host top secret Air Force data

    Oracle this week announced it can now handle some of the Department of Defense’s most sensitive data on one of its platforms, extending the cloud giant’s reach in the national security sphere.

  • Mandiant Executive Cautions Against Russia-Cyberattack Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears of “scorched-earth” cyberattacks stemming from a standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine may be overblown, and could give undue influence to the Kremlin, according to a senior executive at cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-

  • Tel-Aviv based quantum computer software startup Classiq raises $33 million

    Quantum computer software startup Classiq based in Tel-Aviv said on Thursday it raised $33 million from the investment arms of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and other investors. While the promise of a world-changing quantum computer is still years away, the last year has seen several quantum computer companies go public on the stock market, and many new players, hardware and software, have been coming out of the research labs and getting venture capital funding. Quantum computers use the phenomena of quantum mechanics and hope to eventually operate millions of times faster than today’s advanced supercomputers.

  • OtterBox says early OtterSpot wireless charging battery packs may swell

    If you have a pack that was built in mid-2019, you might be eligible for a free replacement.

  • Twitter Adds Ethereum (ETH) Tipping to Payment Services

    Twitter adds Ethereum (ETH) and a number of other payment options to support content providers amidst heightened regulatory scrutiny.

  • Millions to pay an extra £43 a year as Sky hikes prices

    Millions of Sky customers will pay an extra £43 a year as the company hikes its broadband and TV bills from April.

  • Waitresses are dishing about these comfy slip-on sneakers — and they're down to $32 at Amazon

    These kicks have style, support and comfort to spare. Your feet — and wallet — will thank you.