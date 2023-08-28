Which metro areas are growing fastest? Since 2019, this is where most folks are flocking.

Two cities in the Lone Star State have emerged as the top two most popular destinations for movers among the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan areas, according to an analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau data by LendingTree.

In Austin, 39% of homeowners and renters reported moving into their current homes in 2019 or later. Dallas and Las Vegas took the second and third spots drawing 35% of movers during the same period.

Across the 50 largest metros, an average of 29s% of homeowners and renters moved into their current place since in 2019.

Not surprisingly, renters are more than three times as likely to have recently moved than homeowners. On average, 51% of renters across the nation’s 50 largest metros moved into their current homes since 2019, versus an average of 17% of homeowners.

Among homeowners, the most popular metro area were Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Tampa, with an average of 22% movers. For renters, Austin, Salt Lake City and Denver were the top choices with an average of 62% movers to these destinations.

Top 3 metros for movers and home price appreciation

1. Austin, Texas

Share of homeowners and renters who moved into their current home in 2019 or later: 39%

Share of homeowners who moved into their current home in 2019 or later: 21%

Share of renters who moved into their current home in 2019 or later: 65%

Three-year median home value appreciation: 25%

Three-year median gross rent appreciation: 7%

2. Dallas, Texas

Share of homeowners and renters who moved into their current home in 2019 or later: 35%

Share of homeowners who moved into their current home in 2019 or later: 19%

Share of renters who moved into their current home in 2019 or later: 59%

Three-year median home value appreciation: 16%

Three-year median gross rent appreciation: 8%

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

Share of homeowners and renters who moved into their current home in 2019 or later: 35%

Share of homeowners who moved into their current home in 2019 or later: 23%

Share of renters who moved into their current home in 2019 or later: 51%

Three-year median home value appreciation: 17%

Three-year median gross rent appreciation: 12%

Here’s a look at the top 50 metros

Austin, Texas

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: These metro areas across the US are growing fastest since 2019