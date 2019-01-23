Metro Bank Plunges on Misclassified Assets, Capital Concern

(Bloomberg) -- Metro Bank Plc fell the most since going public after applying an incorrectly low risk weighting to parts of its loan book, with the British lender’s chief saying he doesn’t know how long the mortgages in question had been wrongly classified.

The shares plunged as much as 34 percent Wednesday and the bank’s bonds also fell on concern it will need to raise more capital as a result. Metro Bank, founded to challenge Britain’s big lenders almost a decade ago by U.S. entrepreneur Vernon Hill, also said profit “softened as the last quarter progressed.”

"It was a misinterpretation of the rules,” and the misclassification dates back through 2018 at least, Craig Donaldson, Metro Bank’s chief executive officer, said by phone. “We are putting it right,” he said, calling it an “isolated incident” that didn’t affect the bank’s earnings. He said the bank has been in communication with Britain’s Prudential Regulation Authority.

The bank previously put a 50 percent risk weighting on its commercial mortgages, but said it has now increased this to the correct level of 100 percent, a spokesperson for the lender said. For buy-to-let mortgages, the portfolio had been held at a risk weighting of 35 percent, but this has also been increased to 100 percent.

Capital Ratio

Donaldson, who has been CEO since 2010, said Metro Bank hired a major accounting firm to examine the matter after discovering the misclassification itself. “We need to get through the process of what we are doing now,” Donaldson said. “What will follow will follow." He said he has no plans to leave the lender.

Metro Bank also said unaudited pretax profit for 2018 was 50 million pounds ($65 million), missing the 59 million-pound average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Several British lenders have said uncertainty around Brexit pushed down confidence in the last quarter of 2018, though Metro made no mention of the political and economic environment in its statement.

Metro Bank said earlier Wednesday that it revised its risk-weighted asset figure to 8.9 billion pounds, up from 8 billion pounds, due to “both net loan growth and an adjustment in the risk weighting of certain commercial loans secured on property and certain specialist buy-to-let loans to large portfolio landlords.”

Its total capital ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 15.8 percent at the end of 2018, compared with 19.1 percent reported for the end of September. Donaldson said the bank will “no doubt” be holding more capital against the mortgage assets in question.

"The pace of capital attrition and the risk-weighted asset intensity uplift brings the question of the timing of the next capital raise to the fore,” said Colin Jackson, an analyst at Goodbody in Dublin. "This is a very negative statement."

The shares were 29 percent lower at 1,566 pence as of 10:43 a.m. in London, on pace for their biggest daily drop since Metro Bank’s initial public offering in 2016. The lender’s 250 million pounds of junior bonds, which were issued in June to bolster its financial reserves, fell 3 pence on Wednesday to a record low of 84 pence on the pound, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

