Metro Bank vows to protect branches as it launches £30m cost-cutting drive

Metro bank branch

The chief executive of Metro Bank has vowed to protect the lender’s branches as it launched a multi-million pound cost cutting drive.

Dan Frumkin, the bank’s chief executive, also told analysts on Monday that the lender will stick to its branch-based approach despite pressure on costs.

The London-listed challenger bank said it will slash around £30m of costs a year from 2025 as part of its restructuring, which will hand control of Metro to Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal.

Metro, which has 2.7m customers, did not give details of where cost cuts will fall, sparking fears that its 76 branches across the UK could be at risk.

Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal will take control of Metro Bank following the eleventh hour rescue deal

James Daley, the founder of campaign group Fairer Finance, said: “All banks are having to make branch closures as footfall is decreasing and demand for face to face service is diminishing.

“I always thought it was rather bold of Metro to buck that trend and make a virtue of having a growing branch network. But it was never going to be sustainable in the long run.”

However, a source close to Metro downplayed concerns that it will need to close branches, adding that the bank will stand by its commitment to open a further 11 branches in the coming years.

Launched in 2010 as the first new High Street bank in Britain in over a century, Metro made a point of maintaining an extensive branch network while others were closing or retreating.

Its banks feature coin counting machines, water bowls for dogs and safety deposit boxes, among other novelties.

Mr Daley said: “The most important thing is that they get themselves on a permanently stable financial footing. I’d happily see them cut their branches and dog bowls if it helps them build long term stability.”

Metro launched its cost cutting drive after securing an eleventh hour £325m capital raise and £600m debt refinancing after a weekend of frantic negotiations to secure its future.

The deal was announced late on Sunday and came after it emerged that the Bank of England was sounding out potential buyers for the embattled lender.

Story continues

The deeply discounted fundraising will inflict pain on Metro’s investors, while some bondholders will face a 40pc haircut as part of the refinancing deal.

Shares were up around 14pc to 51.7p in early afternoon trading on Monday, with investors cheered by the rescue deal even if it meant steep write-downs for equity holders.

Gary Greenwood, a banking analyst at Shore Capital, said cost cuts were most likely to fall on staff. “People costs” represent about 45pc of Metro’s total cost base.

“It’s hard to imagine that [a cost-cutting drive] won’t have some impact on employees.”

He said he would be surprised if Metro started to axe branches, given how much the lender has invested in them and how important it views them for its business.

Mr Greenwood added: “I would imagine it would also be expensive to do so given the long leases they’ve signed up to.”

Metro Bank was contacted for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.