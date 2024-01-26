Metro Fire Board interviews two finalists; new chief to be chosen next week

Jan. 26—TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Board is one step closer to having their new chief selected.

The two finalists for the position were interviewed by board members on Thursday. The board will select their choice for the position at a public meeting next week.

When the search first began in 2023, talent firm president and founder Amy Cell said they had received 44 applications for this post. The process started after current Chief Pat Parker announced his plans to retire in late March.

Both candidates, Paul Mackin and Nicholas Earley, have experience working at fire departments outside Michigan.

Last week's announcement of Mackin and Earley as the finalists was about one month after Cell released information about the four candidates who qualified for the first round of interviews.

Mackin recently retired as fire chief for the North Palos Fire Department in Illinois near Chicago, and Earley works as a fire battalion chief for the Savannah Fire Department in Savannah, Georgia, but originally hails from Saginaw.

Cell's husband Bill Schikora said Cell was unable to make Thursday's meetings so he was there in her place.

Cell was retained by the fire chief search committee, which consists of supervisors from the three townships that rely on Metro firefighters, including Garfield's Chuck Korn, Acme's Doug White and East Bay's Beth Friend.

They were joined by the remaining board members: Glen Lile from East Bay Township, Chris Barsheff from Garfield Township, and Dale Stevens from Acme Township.

Schikora spent the first 40 minutes asking each finalist the same questions before opening it up to board members for follow-up and giving the finalists the opportunity to ask any questions they had.

Mackin and Earley both touched on the importance of recruitment efforts and retaining staff during their interviews, citing national challenges with hiring new first responders.

One of the questions asked to Mackin centered around experience working for a conglomerate of different local government entities, such as the three townships that make up Metro.

"Our board of trustees is made up of three different jurisdictions," Lile posed. "And I'm not sure if that's the type that you had or not but we have six different personalities sitting here. I just wondered if you've worked in a situation like that before."

Mackin said with the department he used to work for, he answered to a board made up by three different trustees that were appointed by their township.

The other jurisdiction that was protected by the department did not have a formal seat at the table with the other board members, he explained.

"It's communication with the board, it can sometimes be challenging, you know, but as you all know, you're all here for a reason, you're all here representing your townships, you have your constituents you have to report to and you have a responsibility to them," Mackin responded. "But ultimately you're all here for the same reason. You're all part of this authority that provides the fire and emergency services for your jurisdiction."

He acknowledged that at some points board members will have differences of opinion, but said, "When it comes down to in terms of your votes you're entitled to your votes and opinions."

"I would just ask that if the board wants me to do something, then it's collective," Mackin said.

Stevens posed a similar question when it was Earley's turn to speak with the board.

"(You've) been working primarily with one municipality being Savannah this — as I'm sure you've figured out — is more similar to a district. Do you see challenges there for yourself getting used to working with a board that's made up by multiple jurisdictions?" he asked.

Earley responded by acknowledging the difference in governmental structures between his current role and this new one.

"It's different, but not like a difficulty," he said. "I think my biggest thing would be you know building relationships with y'all. What do you want to see in your department? I mean, it's y'alls department. It's also the community's as well."

He continued by noting that his role as fire chief would be to fill in the story from the firefighter's point of view to the board.

He gave the example of breaking down firefighting terms into layman's words so that he could provide context for why the department might need something in the future.

"So, we can all come together and I see what the clearly defined answer is, how are we gonna get there?" Earley said. "I actually look forward to that, I think that's something I think would be awesome."

Following Earley's interview, Schikora pulled out a small wooden box and asked for people to provide feedback on how they thought the interviews went on comment cards. He added that the committee will be reading through the cards prior to making their decision.

The next scheduled meeting for the board is set to take place Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 12 p.m. at Garfield Township Hall.

The collective goal is to leave that meeting with a decision on an offer to either Earley or Mackin on a contract for the position.

Board Director Friend noted at the end of the meeting the process has gone really well and either candidate would be a great option to lead the department in their next chapter.