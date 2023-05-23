Metro Holdings Limited's (SGX:M01) top owners are private companies with 42% stake, while 41% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Metro Holdings indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

If you want to know who really controls Metro Holdings Limited (SGX:M01), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 42% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 41% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Metro Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Metro Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Metro Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Metro Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Metro Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Eng Kuan Company Pte. Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 23% of shares outstanding. Ngee Ann Development Pte Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 10% of common stock, and Leroy Singapore Pte Ltd holds about 6.7% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Metro Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Metro Holdings Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own S$43m worth of the S$501m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 41% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Metro Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 42%, of the Metro Holdings stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Metro Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Metro Holdings (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

