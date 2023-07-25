Metro Holdings (SGX:M01) Will Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.0225

Metro Holdings Limited's (SGX:M01) investors are due to receive a payment of SGD0.0225 per share on 8th of August. The dividend yield will be 3.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Metro Holdings Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Metro Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 30.9% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 107%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was SGD0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.02. The dividend has shrunk at around 6.7% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Over the past five years, it looks as though Metro Holdings' EPS has declined at around 31% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Our Thoughts On Metro Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Metro Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Metro Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. Is Metro Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

