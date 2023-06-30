Metro Holdings (SGX:M01) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of SGD0.0225

Metro Holdings Limited (SGX:M01) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.0225 per share on the 8th of August. This makes the dividend yield 3.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Metro Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Metro Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 30.9% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 107%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.06 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.02. This works out to a decline of approximately 67% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Metro Holdings' EPS has fallen by approximately 31% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Our Thoughts On Metro Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Metro Holdings (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Metro Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

