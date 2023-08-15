Metro Home Builders of Naples files for bankruptcy, with dozens of unfinished homes

Former headquarters of Metro Home Builders in Golden Gate Estates.

As anticipated, Metro Home Builders of Naples has filed for bankruptcy.

Last week, Naples attorney Gregory Champeau, who represents the company, confirmed a Chapter 7 case was in the "final stages of preparation."

After facing financial and operational challenges over the past few years, owner Alberto Hernandez plans to sell off the company's assets to pay off its debts. Effectively, he's already gone out of business, with the builder's offices closed, model home sold and construction halted.

"The debtor ran into substantial cash flow deficiencies based upon inflation, labor and increased supply costs and shortages," Champeau shared in an email. "Despite best efforts to reorganize and restructure the business operations, there was no way the business could continue operating without causing further harm to its creditors."

According to the bankruptcy filing, the custom home builder has more than 65 creditors, with liabilities of more than $3.3 million.

Meanwhile, assets are valued at about $82,000, made up mostly of machinery, equipment and vehicles.

Downfall leaves customers in limbo

Customers have been left in limbo, with unfinished homes and unfulfilled warranty work. Some have taken to social media to complain and ask for help, with a few lodging formal complaints with the Florida Attorney General's Office, the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, and the Better Business Bureau.

Most of the claims, or liabilities, listed in the bankruptcy filing are for pending construction work, owed to customers. Some customer claims run into the six digits, including two valued at nearly $178,000, based on their contract amounts, and the amount of work still to be done.

The filing shows nearly 60 homes, at various stages of construction, have not been completed.

The builder also owes money on credit cards, and to employees, utilities, suppliers, vendors and advertisers. The largest claim is for $248,422, owed to Hernandez himself, for a loan he provided to fund operations, as a shareholder and principal.

The filing shows Hernandez received a shareholder distribution of more than $503,000 in March, and a repayment of $623,000 in June.

The company listed operating losses for the past three years, but did not specify the amounts.

The builder had gross revenues of almost $14.8 million this year (as of Aug. 14). That compared to revenues of nearly $9.8 million in 2022, and about $11 million in 2021, according to the filing.

ZoomInfo, a platform for business information, indicates the builder had 14 employees, at last count. It had been in business for about nine years.

State records show the owner's license as a building contractor remains active and won't expire until next August.

The company operated out of a model home in Golden Gate Estates. The home – at 107 Weber Blvd., off Golden Gate Boulevard – is now owned by another local homebuilder, using it as a sales and administrative office.

Property records show Majestic Builders, established in 2007, purchased the home through an affiliate for $1.3 million in May. The custom builder only acquired the real estate, not the business, but it has faced Metro's angry customers, who have come to it looking for answers.



Construction sites abandoned

In a complaint filed with the Attorney General's Office, Boris Deriy said Metro Builders took more than 75% of the money for his and his wife's new house, then disappeared, leaving it not even half built.

"At the end of May, we noticed that the work had stopped. Since then, the construction site has been abandoned and is currently deteriorating. Rains washed away the sand from under the concrete base, which threatens to ruin the base and the whole house," he said.

After the work stopped, some of Metro's former employees founded their own companies and started offering to complete unfinished houses at a much higher price, with Hernandez presenting them as "help," although they appeared unprofessional and unqualified, Deriy said.

"Metro Home customers are left alone in this devastating situation right in front of the upcoming hurricane season and forced to pay triple the price for the same materials and services they have already paid for," he said in the complaint.

He estimated he and his wife's losses at more than $100,000. They signed a construction contract in December 2021 for nearly $551,000, including $92,000 in upgrades.

Martina Williams also complained to the Attorney General's Office. She and her husband signed a contract in March 2022, and they expected their home to be completed by July of this year.

They noticed work stopped abruptly "sometime in May," with 70% of the work done, she said.

At that point, she shared that Metro had already received the second to the last payment of more than $101,000, with the final one of $50,600 to be paid once the couple received their certificate of occupancy, or completion, for the house, before move in.

When the work suddenly stopped a few months ago, the couple pressed for answers, but they were slow in coming. In July, they were told the company was restructuring, and would get back to them in a few weeks, with plans to resume construction, Williams said.

On Aug. 1, however, she said, the story changed, with the owner sending an email that stated he would not be able to complete their home, and that he planned to file for bankruptcy.

Metro Home Builders has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

A plea for help

Now, the Williamses are left with an incomplete home, with "limited reserve funds," she said.

She asked the Attorney General's Office for help recouping some of their money, so they could reach the finish line.

"My family and I are figuratively homeless with no real direction on where to go next," she said. "We don’t have the funds to hire another builder to complete the job."

In recent weeks, news of the looming bankruptcy sparked ire and concern in a private Facebook group created to share news and tips in Golden Gate Estates, among its rural residents. Some of the group's members have swapped personal stories about their negative dealings with Metro as their builder.

Several have commented they aren't shocked, or even surprised, to see Metro go out of business, based on customers' bad experiences shared online, or through social media, over the years.

Some, with the financial wherewithal, have found other builders willing to complete their homes, or they're trying to finish their homes themselves as owner-builders.

Southwest Florida is home to hundreds of smaller, independent custom home builders, with reputations good and bad.

