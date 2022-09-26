U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,681.25
    -27.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,469.00
    -200.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,303.75
    -73.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,671.10
    -15.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.95
    -0.79 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.10
    -9.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.30 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9628
    -0.0060 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +5.25 (+19.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0768
    -0.0089 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2550
    +0.9350 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,942.37
    -149.68 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.83
    -10.71 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,965.10
    -53.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

METRO INC. - Dividend Notice

·1 min read

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - METRO INC. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per common share, which is the same amount as the quarterly dividend declared for the previous quarter. This dividend is payable on November 8, 2022 to shareholders of record as at October 21, 2022.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

SOURCE METRO INC.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/26/c2610.html

Recommended Stories

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • How to survive the worst bear market of all time

    Today, with the stock market in meltdown mode, it’s natural to look back at other times of financial woe. The market environment in the 1970s can be particularly instructive.

  • Investors Appear Satisfied With Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Prospects

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.6x Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) may be sending very...

  • Better Dividend Stock: AT&T vs. IBM

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) both underwent dramatic transformations over the past year. AT&T divested DirecTV, merged WarnerMedia with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) , and sold many of its non-core assets to prioritize the growth of its core telecom business.

  • Pound will be worth less than dollar if Bailey fails to act, warn economists - live updates

    Bank of England urged to raise rates as markets bet on 6pc by next year Public borrowing costs soar as markets punish Kwarteng FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as pound crashes to record low Lord Howell: Thatcher’s energy plan was derailed – now we are paying a gigantic price Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Seems Like We Are Getting Close to a Rally

    When equity folks are fretting more about interest rates and currencies than stocks, you know they are concerned.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Investing for the long term is the best way to grow your wealth. And these three stocks can help you do it.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    If you'd invested $5,000 in an S&P 500 index fund 10 years ago, your investment would be worth around $12,500 today. For example, a $5,000 investment in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) would have grown over the past decade to around $44,000, while the same investment in Google (whose parent company is now called Alphabet) would be worth nearly $27,000 today. Not every stock will be the next Amazon or Alphabet, but some lucrative long-term buying opportunities have emerged in the growing cloud, semiconductor, and ad-tech markets as the grueling bear market drags on.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy as the Market Plunges

    Since hitting a record high during the first week of January, the broad-based S&P 500 has gone on to lose as much as 24% of its value and delivered its worst first-half performance in 52 years. The growth stock-focused Nasdaq Composite has performed even worse, with a peak-to-trough decline of 34% since mid-November. This is something Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows all too well.

  • Little Excitement Around Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Earnings

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.4x Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) may be sending bullish signals at the...

  • Better Buy: Carnival Cruise vs. Royal Caribbean Stock

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) are two of the biggest players in the space, and investors might be wondering which of these companies is the better investment now that trip demand is rebounding. Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors have very different takes on the question of whether Carnival or Royal Caribbean is the better buy. George Budwell: Carnival's management painted a fairly optimistic picture about its ongoing recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic when it reported 2022 second-quarter earnings back in June.

  • Don’t panic about your 401(k)

    It’s been a heckuva turbulent ride, including Russian defaults, emerging market crises, dot-com disasters, terrorist atrocities, global financial meltdowns, a U.S. housing collapse that rivaled the Great Depression, inflation panics, deflation panics, energy crises, sovereign debt crises, and a global pandemic. Read: What is a bear market? The people who panic and sell the stocks in their retirement portfolios right here will end up kicking themselves.

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD)) price down 11% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$4.1m worth of shares earlier this year.

    By selling US$4.1m worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) stock at an average sell price of US$102 over...

  • Tech Stocks Face Another 10% Drop or More as Strong Dollar Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- The great tech selloff of 2022 is far from over as investors brace for earnings misses that may spur a more than 10% plunge in the Nasdaq 100.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysMore than two-

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in September

    These two stocks have such solid growth potential that you might want to buy them before September ends.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 High-Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The stock market is currently clouded by bearish sentiment. Every past bear market has ended in a new bull market, and the S&P 500 has always recouped its losses. Better yet, the ongoing bear market is a great time to buy stocks, and Wall Street appears to have high conviction in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Block (NYSE: SQ).

  • 3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.

  • U.S. dollar strength continues as global central banks struggle to keep up with the Fed

    Behind U.S. dollar strength is the Federal Reserve, which is steadfastly holding to its commitment to curb soaring price inflation.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?