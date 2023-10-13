Metro Mining Limited's (ASX:MMI) Low P/S No Reason For Excitement

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Metals and Mining companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 91.7x and even P/S higher than 523x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

How Has Metro Mining Performed Recently?

Metro Mining hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. Perhaps the P/S remains low as investors think the prospects of strong revenue growth aren't on the horizon. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Metro Mining would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 7.8%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 18% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the lone analyst covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 29% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 273% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why Metro Mining is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Metro Mining's P/S?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Metro Mining's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior revenue outlook is contributing to its low P/S. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. The company will need a change of fortune to justify the P/S rising higher in the future.

