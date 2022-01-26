U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,417.41
    +60.96 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,618.92
    +321.19 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.00
    +251.70 (+1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,031.01
    +26.98 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.46
    +0.86 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.30
    -19.20 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    -0.0120 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3460
    +0.4800 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,187.06
    +1,414.75 (+3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.56
    +22.75 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,501.84
    +130.38 (+1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Metro Phoenix Bank Reports Earnings of $1,951,000, or $0.52 per Diluted Share in 4Q 2021; Loan Growth (Net PPP) Increased to 5.20% for the Quarter; Asset Quality Remains Strong as Non-Performing Asset Ratio Is 0.00%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MPHX

PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPB BHC, INC. (OTCPink:MPHX), the holding company for Metro Phoenix Bank ("Bank"), announced net income for quarter ending December 31, 2021, of $1,951,000, or $0.52 per diluted share, up from $1,927,000, or $0.51 per diluted share in third quarter 2021. Net income increased 52.06% from $1,283,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Metro Phoenix Bank's fourth quarter earnings reflect the positive impact of a fully funded allowance for loan & lease losses (ALLL) and strong SBA lending activity.

(PRNewsfoto/Metro Phoenix Bank)
(PRNewsfoto/Metro Phoenix Bank)

Stephen P. Haggard, Bank President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Metro Phoenix Bank's lending teams once again closed out the year with substantial momentum across all verticals of commercial lending. A combination of the very strong economic conditions in the Arizona market and a seasoned & efficient group of lending professionals has propelled the Metro Phoenix Bank "brand" into recurring banking solution conversations amongst small- to mid-sized businesses and commercial real estate banking professionals. This has been a record year in gross loan production, and I am very proud of the entire Metro Phoenix Bank lending team.

"However, our record of consistently delivering meaningful loan solutions in the marketplace over the past 15 years is not only made possible by the lenders, but "behind the scenes" a loyal support staff, administrative staff and risk management personnel makes it possible for the lenders to perform at a high level; furthermore, a tenured local Board of Directors helps steer the strategic direction of the organization while staying engaged in the local community. These long-term bank employees/stakeholders have once again delivered during another chaotic year of COVID-19 disruptions.

"Based on the year-over-year 16% plus loan growth (net PPP) we experienced in 2021, the continuation of a robust loan pipeline, the resiliency of the Bank's credit quality and the favorable overall economic outlook for Arizona in 2022, my optimism remains high for strong traditional lending opportunities in 2022.

"The remaining PPP loans are essentially a non-factor on the Bank's loan portfolio and income statement. We currently have approximately $6 million on the books and we anticipate our PPP portfolio to be retired in short order.

"Asset quality remains unchanged and the Bank is operating with an ALLL that has a surplus, or unallocated balance in the reserves. The portfolio continues to perform well in light of the recent disruption created by the COVID-19 Omicron variant."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net Income for the quarter was $1,951,000 or $0.52 per diluted share.

  • NIM of 3.86% for the quarter, with the cost of funds falling to 0.28%; relatively unchanged when compared to the linked quarter cost of funds of 0.30%.

  • SBA Gains on Sale of $629,996 for the quarter.

  • Provision Expense of $0 for the quarter.

  • Efficiency Ratio of 45.62% for the quarter.

  • Loan growth (net PPP) of 5.20% for the quarter.

  • Deposits declined by 0.48% for the quarter.

  • Non-Performing Asset Ratio is 0.00%, no significant change from the linked quarter.

Balance Sheet
Total assets grew by 0.03% to $411.6 million at December 31, 2021 and increased 26.26% compared to $326.0 million a year ago. Total loans increased by 2.23% to $293.1 million at December 31, 2021 and increased 4.79% compared to $279.3 million a year ago. Excluding PPP loans, at the end of Q4, loans increased 5.20% compared to Q3 and increased 16.27% compared to a year ago. Total deposits declined by 0.48% to $364.6 million at December 31, 2021 and increased 29.38% compared to $281.8 million a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $3.775 million at December 31, 2021, or 1.29% of total loans. Excluding the PPP loan balance of $6.5 million, an adjusted allowance for loan losses equates to 1.32% of total loans. No material changes have occurred in the reported credit quality of the loan portfolio since the preceding quarter.

Shareholders' equity increased to $43.38 million at December 31, 2021, from $41.37 million the preceding quarter and increased 12.21% compared to $38.66 million a year ago. At December 31, 2021, book value and tangible book value were $12.42 per share compared to $11.88 per share at September 30, 2021 and $11.11 per share a year ago.

Capital Management
The Bank's capital ratio exceeded the regulatory guidelines established under Section 201 of the Economic Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act. Effective January 2020, community banks are tested for capital health based on a single capital ratio, the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR). The Bank reported the following capital ratio:

Regulatory Capital Ratio

Bank

12/31/21

Regulatory

Minimum Requirement

Community Bank Leverage Ratio

10.32%

8.50%

About the Company
Metro Phoenix Bank, Inc., established in 2007 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small- to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. MPB offers commercial clients a variety of services ranging from Commercial Real Estate Lending, Outdoor Media Lending, SBA financing solutions, and a robust treasury management platform that includes a Homeowners Association (HOA)/Property Management specialty program. The bank holding company (MPB BHC, INC.) is traded over the counter as MPHX. For additional information, visit: www.metrophoenixbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements about Metro Phoenix Bank. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations, and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release. Metro Phoenix Bank assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Unaudited Summary Financial Information

(dollars in thousands, except per share data or noted otherwise)














For the Three months


For the Twelve months





ended December 31,


ended December 31,


Year-End



2021


2020


2021


2020


2020

Summary Income Data











Interest Income


4,231


3,607


15,780


14,568


14,568

Interest expense


295


277


1,150


1,351


1,351

Net Interest Income


3,936


3,330


14,630


13,217


13,217

Provision for (reduction in) loan losses


-


250


250


1,600


1,600

Provision for (reduction in) unfunded commitments


-


-


-


-


-

Non-interest income


851


321


3,220


1,800


1,800

Non-interest expense


2,184


1,721


8,163


6,797


6,797

Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities


-


-


-


-


-

Income (loss) before income taxes


2,603


1,680


9,437


6,620


6,620

Provision for income tax


652


397


2,268


1,581


1,581

Net Income


1,951


1,283


7,169


5,039


5,039












Per Share Data











Shares outstanding end-of-period


3,492


3,481


3,492


3,481


3,481

Earnings per common share


0.56


0.37


2.05


1.45


1.45

Earnings per common share (Diluted)


0.52


0.34


1.90


1.34


1.34

Cash dividend declared


-


-


0.725


-


-

Total shareholders' equity


43,380


38,662


43,380


38,662


38,662

Book value per share


12.42


11.11


12.42


11.11


11.11












Selected Balance Sheet Data











Total assets


411,548


326,012


411,548


326,012


326,012

Securities available-for-sale


160


436


160


436


436

Loans


293,132


279,730


293,132


279,730


279,730

Allowance for loan losses


3,775


3,475


3,775


3,475


3,475

Deposits


364,613


281,827


364,613


281,827


281,827

Other borrowings


3,100


3,100


3,100


3,100


3,100

Shareholders' equity


43,380


38,662


43,380


38,662


38,662












Performance Ratios











Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) (%)


18.21%


13.38%


17.57%


13.71%


13.71%

Net interest margin (%)


3.86%


4.31%


4.01%


4.53%


4.53%

Cost of Funds


0.28%


0.34%


0.28%


0.34%


0.34%

Average assets


418,597


326,436


394,346


305,070


305,070

Return on average assets (annualized) (%)


1.85%


1.56%


1.82%


1.65%


1.65%

Shareholders' equity to assets (%)


10.54%


11.86%


10.54%


11.86%


11.86%

Efficiency ratio (%)


45.62%


47.14%


45.73%


45.26%


45.26%












Asset Quality Data











Nonaccrual loans


-


-


-


-


-

Troubled debt restructurings


-


2


-


2


2

Other real estate


-


-


-


-


-

Nonperforming assets


-


-


-


-


-

Nonperforming assets to total assets (%)


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%

Nonperforming loans to total loans (%)


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%

Reserve for loan losses to total loans (%)


1.29%


1.24%


1.29%


1.24%


1.24%

Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming loans (%)


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%

Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming assets (%)


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%

Net charge-offs for period


(20)


-


(50)


-


-

Average loans


288,772


266,861


286,853


228,872


228,872

Ratio of charge-offs to average loans (%)


-0.01%


0.00%


-0.02%


0.00%


0.00%












Regulatory Capital Ratios











Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR)


10.32%


11.84%


10.32%


11.84%


11.84%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (%)


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A

Common Equity Tier 1 (%)


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (%)


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A

Total risk-based capital ratio (%)


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A

Contact:

Stephen P. Haggard


President & CEO


602-346-1800


shaggard@metrophoenixbank.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metro-phoenix-bank-reports-earnings-of-1-951-000--or-0-52-per-diluted-share-in-4q-2021-loan-growth-net-ppp-increased-to-5-20-for-the-quarter-asset-quality-remains-strong-as-non-performing-asset-ratio-is-0-00-301468336.html

SOURCE Metro Phoenix Bank

Recommended Stories

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Federal Reserve decision to be released

    The central bank, which has held short-term interest rates at near-zero since March 2020, is not anticipated to raise interest rates at the conclusion of Wednesday's meeting.

  • Why Hexo, Tilray, and Aurora Cannabis Got Smoked Tuesday

    On yet another "red" day for stock markets, marijuana investors saw their stocks tumble right along with the rest of the Nasdaq. In a press release early this morning, Hexo gave investors an update on its strategic plan entitled "The Path Forward," explaining how Hexo -- shares of which traded above $30 just a couple of years ago, but now fetch just $0.50 -- intends to regain its mojo and get its share price moving higher once again. New product launches appear key to Hexo's plan, as the company launches sales of a "transdermal cream and a CBD-forward body lotion," and also a new line of "gummy confection called Redebles."

  • DraftKings Is ‘Too Big an Opportunity to Ignore.’ Why This Analyst Thinks It’s a Buy.

    Online sports betting can stage a strong comeback this year, making DraftKings a solid wager, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. Analyst Thomas Allen upgraded DraftKings (ticker: DKNG ) to an Overweight from Equal Weight. “While we and the market have been focused on near- to medium-term profit concerns, we believe at the current price one should not ignore that DKNG is a leading market share player in what will be a very large profitable market,” Allen wrote in a research note on Wednesday.

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • Kimberly-Clark’s Costs Are a Problem. The Stock Is Down After Earnings.

    The company posted net profits of $357 million, below analysts' expectation for $421.9 million, but raised its dividend for the 50th consecutive year.

  • Peloton Changes Course and Increases Prices

    Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is in a world of hurt in recent months. The interactive exercise equipment maker initially cut the price of one of its popular products by $400 and is now reversing course and increasing prices. Only a couple of quarters ago, Peloton announced it would be reducing the price of its Bikes by $400.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Tesla Earnings Are Coming Today. They Better Be Good.

    Trading in Tesla stock recently has been wild. It’s about to get wilder as the electric vehicle company is due to report fourth-quarter earnings after the close of trading Wednesday. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) bulls will expect a big earnings beat.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Stock Exploded Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) surged higher on Tuesday, soaring as much as 25.1%. The catalyst that drove the oral healthcare company higher was a strategic shift to cut costs and focus on its most profitable markets. SmileDirectClub announced that it was taking a number of "strategic actions" to position the company for future growth while improving its business performance.

  • AT&T Is Firing on All Cylinders. It Needs to Get Past Spinoff Uncertainty.

    AT&T's fourth-quarter profit topped expectations, even as its outlook disappointed. The market doesn't seem to mind.

  • Want a 99% to 239% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    These two companies operate in red-hot industries, and Wall Street remains bullish even amid the broad market sell-off.

  • Plug Power Has ‘Top-Line Growth Potential.’ The Stock Is Surging.

    Susquehanna Financial Group initiates coverage on shares of Plug Power with a bullish take, saying the rating reflects the company's top-line growth potential.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Q4 profit tops $1 billion

    Freeport-McMoRan Inc. said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income increased to $1.11 billion, or 74 cents a share, from $708 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue climbed to $6.16 billion from just under $4.5 billion. Adjusted profit in the latest quarter totaled 96 cents a share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of 97 cents a share and revenue of $6.44 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Looking ahead, the copper producer expects 2022 capital expenditures

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Boeing Reports a Huge Loss. Earnings Still Don’t Matter.

    Earnings at the aerospace giant don't matter but what does are free cash flow, delivering 737 MAX jets, fixing the 787 and Covid-19 complications.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.