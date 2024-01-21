Metro Phoenix is in dire need of apartments. Here's how developers are getting it done

NIMBY-ism in the Valley:



Neighbors of proposed metro Phoenix apartments are saying "yes in my backyard" to some of the developments, but they have big asks of the builders.

Affordable apartments and other high-density housing are fighting words in many parts of the Valley as the homes draw more strong opposition. "Not in my backyard" — NIMBY — battles have kept tens of thousands of rental homes from getting built. The fights aren't helping metro Phoenix's extreme housing shortage.

Developers have been able to get neighbor support for some recent apartment projects that were then approved by planning commissions and city councils. But the process often took years and included expensive changes that can mean higher rents.

On a central Phoenix site that was zoned for the tallest office tower in Arizona, a 22-story apartment highrise got zoning approval in September. But that was after Petree Development spent two years working with neighbors of the tower site at Central Avenue and Glenrosa Street.

The prime 15-acre site had been a rose garden nursery in recent years because the office skyscraper approved four decades ago no longer made sense to develop.

After many meetings with the Carnation Association of Neighbors, Petree agreed to 1,500 apartments instead of 1,600 and upped the retail space for the site from 5,000 square feet to 25,000. It also changed the design for the building to be farther from streets and is paying for the neighborhood to get sidewalks and roundabouts.

"It was a long, arduous and exhausting process," said Ed Hermes, president of the Carnation Association of Neighbors. "There was a lot of concern from neighbors when the developer rolled out the plan, but the plan got better after meetings."

He said neighbors knew the large, mostly empty lot would get developed, but they wanted it to make the neighborhood better.

More fights over affordable housing

The central Phoenix highrise will have luxury apartments. Valley neighbors have been fighting affordable rentals more.

Developer Dominium wanted to build apartments with below-market rents in Buckeye but came up against so much opposition from neighbors that it dropped the project. After the Surprise City Council approved a Dominium affordable complex in August 2022, neighbors who protested the complex as not fitting in sued the city and developer.

But in another West Valley city, Goodyear, the developer recently broke ground on apartments with rents $300 less a month than the area's median rent. It spent two years working with neighbors of the Canyon Trails complex and agreed to landscape a wash area, coordinate the colors of the apartments with nearby homes, include space in the clubhouse for an elementary school to use, and add a public art space for local students.

The Goodyear City Council unanimously approved rezoning the site for the rentals.

Goodyear City Councilmemer Brannon Hampton

"It's a great addition to the community," said Goodyear Councilmember Brannon Hampton. "We have a lot of people and employers moving to Goodyear, and we don't have housing every socioeconomic group can afford."

Dominium recently opened similar apartments in south Phoenix that drew little opposition.

"I don't know why anyone would complain about a development like this, that's a solution to the housing crisis," said Rodney Smith, who grew up near the development at Southern and 19th avenues and is a neighbor of it now.

"The apartments are modern, clean, affordable and nice and bring amenities like a community garden that helps residents in many ways," he said.

Why more rental homes are important

Besides metro Phoenix's growing homeless crisis due to a housing shortage and rising rents, business leaders say the Valley will lose jobs if more homes aren't built.

Companies move and expand to areas where their employees can find and afford homes.

"There's no question we are facing a competitive issue," said Chris Camacho, CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, about Arizona's housing shortage. "Companies are looking at where they can house employees."

Valley 101 podcast host Kaila White interviews Greater Phoenix Economic Council president and CEO Chris Camacho at the GPEC office in Phoenix Sept. 19, 2019.

Nico Howard, who chaired the Phoenix Planning and Zoning Commission and co-founded the group Home Arizona to combat the state's housing shortage, said companies looking to expand are starting to get concerned about metro Phoenix's housing shortage.

In early 2023, Arizona economist Elliott Pollack warned a packed room of developers, public officials and planners that "if we don't deal with this (the housing shortage) now, by the time the (local) economy turns, it will be too late."

Apartments bring tax revenue and require less infrastructure

People opposed to the construction of apartments often argue they are a financial drain on a community and don't provide tax benefits.

Dan Klocke, project manager for affordable housing builder Gorman and Co., said that's not the case.

"Denser development brings more revenue to cities," he said.

He researched a north-central Phoenix neighborhood with 38 single-family homes on about 500,000 square feet of land. Across the street is a development with 79 townhomes on about 500,000 square feet.

The annual property tax revenue generated by single-family homes is about $178,200, while townhomes generate almost $310,000 a year, according to Klocke's figures. Phoenix must pay to maintain 98 feet of public roads for the single-family houses and only 19 feet for the townhomes, he said.

Welcoming apartments that people can afford

At a groundbreaking for a Glendale apartment complex with affordable homes and many amenities in March, Gov. Katie Hobbs, the Glendale mayor, other politicians, a high school band and many neighbors turned out to applaud the development.

Called Centerline on Glendale, the project on a 13-acre, vacant parcel at the southeast corner of 67th Avenue and Glendale Avenue will bring 368 apartments with rents for households making 60% or below the area's median income. The Gorman development is expected to help a struggling area local leaders have been trying to revitalize since the 1990s.

"I couldn't be more pleased to welcome this development to Glendale at a time when affordable housing is hard to find across the Valley," said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. "These units will fulfill a critical need for Glendale residents."

The complex will include a community kitchen, space for small businesses, a fitness center, a dog park, a walking path and a splash pad. The development is walkable to Glendale High School, two major bus lines and a health clinic.

"Why would anyone fight apartments that a neighborhood needs like these," said Manny Garcia, who is a neighbor of the Centerline apartments and wants to move into one. "We've been wanting better homes here for a long time. We need them."

