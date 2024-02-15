Metro Phoenix evictions hit new high in January. Bills to help renters introduced

A record number of metro Phoenix renters faced losing their homes in January.

Last month, eviction filings hit a high of 8,025, according to the Maricopa County Justice Courts. That tops the last monthly record of 7,948 in October.

The pace of filings to evict Phoenix-area renters, mostly for missing monthly payments, likely climbed to a new record in 2023. Maricopa County eviction filings were on pace to top 82,000 in 2023.

A final tally of Valley eviction filings for last year will be available next month.

The average judgment for metro Phoenix renters facing eviction was $3,232 in January. That's more than double the Valley's median rent.

Housing advocates are working to get more help for struggling Arizona renters. Legislation has been introduced to fund $5 million to help tenants facing eviction with legal fees, require landlords to provide more information on renting and evictions and ensure evictions are fully sealed if dismissed by the courts.

Last fall, Arizona gave four nonprofits $5 million to provide legal help to renters facing eviction.

Community Legal Services based in Phoenix will receive $2.4 million, and $1.3 million will go to Southern Arizona Legal Aid. DNA People's Legal Services and the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services and Education will each get $600,000.

