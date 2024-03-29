Metro Phoenix evictions hit highest rate since 2005, new program could help

Metro Phoenix eviction filings hit 83,172 in 2023, the second-highest level in history.

And in January, filings to remove renters from homes climbed to a new monthly record of more than 8,000.

The Valley's housing crisis isn't getting better, Arizona's fast eviction process isn't slowing down and federal rental assistance funds sent during the pandemic are almost gone.

But there is a program to help struggling renters get as much as $10,500 or three months rent.

The Arizona Rental Assistance Program, administered by the Department of Economic Security, can help tenants pay past-due and future rent, as well as late fees and payments. To apply, go to des.az.gov/ARAP.

The number of eviction filings in 2023 was up 21% from 2019, the last year before moratoriums helped keep the number of people losing homes lower, according to the Maricopa County Justice Courts. 2023's total number of eviction filings is only behind the 83,687 filings in 2005.

"We didn't see a dreaded tsunami" after the end of pandemic-related eviction moratoriums, said Anna Huberman, presiding justice of the peace for Maricopa Justice Courts. "Instead, it was a slow rising tide that continues to this day. "

Huberman said she used to spend Wednesday mornings hearing eviction cases, but now she spends the entire day on those cases.

She was one of several experts who spoke at a Thursday session organized by the courts to discuss the eviction crisis and what could help.

The Kyrene Justice Court in Chandler has the highest level of evictions in the county, with cases topping 1,000 a month.

Sharron Sauls, Kyrene Justice of the Peace, said a family could quickly face financial hardship, like losing a job because they were late due to a broken streetlight. Then they can't pay rent, their landlord can lose the home to foreclosure, and an eviction can quickly follow.

"It's very tough," she said. "But we cannot judge on empathy or sympathy. We can only judge on the rule of law."

Sauls said every tenant leaving an eviction hearing is given information on the process, financial assistance, homeless assistance and job assistance.

The Arizona rental aid program launched late last year will help more people, but not all.

April Jones of the Department of Economic Security's Office of Community Engagement said the program helps eligible families with children under 16 and seniors.

Currently, the processing time for a tenant is three days, said Jones.

Eligible renters don't have to be in the eviction process and don't need their landlords to apply, which differs from most previous rental aid programs. Landlords can also apply for renters.

Jones declined to give an estimate of the amount of aid available but said the program should be funded until June and that more money is being sought for it.

Rising eviction filings are partially due to metro Phoenix's growing population.

