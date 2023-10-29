Metro Phoenix home prices, sales down. Why and what to expect for the rest of 2023

Metro Phoenix's housing market has likely peaked for the year.

The Valley's median home price dipped in September as interest rates climbed.

Prices are poised to tick back up to around August's level during October.

But don't expect a surge in home appreciation or sales during the rest of this year.

Higher interest rates continue to put the brakes on the housing market. Thirty-year mortgage rates are hovering close to 8%.

Investors and flippers who dominated the market a few years ago have pulled back in the Valley.

Veteran housing analyst Tom Ruff described Valley home sales as "dismal."

Where are home prices and sales headed?

Metro Phoenix's median home price slipped to $431,000 in September from $435,000 in August, according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service.

The Valley's median is expected to inch back up to $435,000 during October, based on pending sales. That compares with a 2023 high of $443,000 in June and a record high of $475,000 in June 2022.

"The anticipated wobble" in home prices is here and could last through the rest of 2023, said Ruff, who is with ARMLS' Information Market.

He said the median still could end the year slightly ahead of last year when home prices dropped swiftly as mortgage rates doubled.

But sales will most likely be down.

Phoenix-area home sales fell to 5,423 in September, an 11% drop from August.

In 2021, 79,078 Valley home sales closed during the first nine months of the year. In 2022, after interest rates started to climb, there were 67,046 sales through September. This year, 56,248 houses have sold during the same timeframe.

Based on pending sales, this month could be the slowest October for sales since 2007, according to Ruff.

Who's buying Valley homes — and who's not

Flippers bought nearly half the number of metro Phoenix houses in September – 280 – than they did two years ago.

Investor iBuyers Open Door and Offerpad, the "instant buyers" that competed with first-time buyers a few years ago, bought almost 90% fewer Phoenix-area homes in September than two years ago. Last month, the firms combined purchased fewer than 50 houses.

Despite higher interest rates, new home sales in September were almost flat from two years ago at 1,623. Homebuilders buying down interest rates is spurring more sales, as is a low supply of resale home listings.

A good sign for the market: Through September of this year, homebuyers who plan on living in the house have been behind more than 75% of all Phoenix-area sales, according to The Cromford Report.

That's up from an average of 63% during the frenzied 2021-22 homebuying period.

Cromford senior housing analyst Tina Tamboer said fewer investors and flippers make for a more stable housing market.

A stable market means steady home prices and sales.

