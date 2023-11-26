Metro Phoenix home sales down, prices up. Here are tips for buyers and sellers

Metro Phoenix home sales are slowing, so sellers brace yourselves.

Interest rates dipped a bit recently, but not enough to draw more homebuyers. And the housing market typically cools during the holidays.

Still, the Valley’s median home price ticked up despite slower sales.

Valley home sales dipped to 5,025 last month, down 7% from September, according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service. Sales are expected to fall from October to somewhere in the 4,500 range for November.

The Phoenix-area median home price inched up to $437,000 in October from $431,000 in September.

Rising interest rates started putting the brakes on soaring home sales and prices during the summer of 2022. The current rate for a 30-year mortgage is hovering around 7.4%, down from 7.8% a month ago, according to Freddie Mac.

But the average rate is still more than double what it was in January 2022.

“Interest rates and affordability continue to dominate housing,” said housing analyst Tom Ruff with The Information Market, a division of ARMLS. “With the 30-year fixed mortgage rates persisting at 20-year highs, low inventory and high prices are keeping both sellers and buyers on the sidelines.”

More traditional buyers showing up with cash

Metro Phoenix’s median home price is expected to dip to $435,000 in November based on pending sales. The area’s median hit a record of $475,000 in June 2022.

Though the median is expected to dip this month, it will be up year over year for the first time in 2023, Ruff said. In November 2022, the median was $420,000.

To avoid higher interest rates, more traditional buyers — people who plan to live in the homes — are finding ways to pay cash. The share of traditional buyers using all cash has climbed from 14.5% in October 2020 to 21.6% in October 2023, reports ARMLS.

The supply of Valley homes for sale was up more than 14% to 17,953 in October.

The days it took for Phoenix-area houses to sell ticked up by one to 57 in October from September.

“Supply and demand are well below what would best be defined as typical,” said Ruff.

A buyer's market ahead?

“This is not a good time to test a price higher than market value for your home,” said Tina Tamboer, senior housing analyst with The Cromford Report. “The seller’s market weakens on a daily basis."

Seasonally, the best time to sell isn’t in the fourth quarter, she said.

“Buyers who felt they lost out on the buyer’s market last year will be getting another chance,” she said.

The Valley’s housing market is almost in balance and could shift to buyers in some areas during December, said Tamboer.

But she said that doesn’t mean home prices will come down. Instead, list prices will dip, and sellers will offer more incentives to buyers.

“It may not be the market we love, but it’s the market we’re with,” she said.

