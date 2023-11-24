Is metro Phoenix an inexpensive place to live? Not like it used to be

Metro Phoenix was long one of the most affordable big metros.

In recent years, though, it became one of the metros where housing prices climbed the most.

Since 2019, Valley home prices have soared more than 65%, and rents are up more than 35%.

The Valley’s median household wage climbed 35% during the same timeframe, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. But that isn’t enough for many local homebuyers. Higher prices, along with higher interest rates, are making it tougher for people to buy.

“Housing costs are a big issue for the Phoenix area,” said Mark Stapp, growth expert and director of the Master of Real Estate Development program at Arizona State University. “For the area to keep drawing new residents and companies, we need to tackle our affordability issues.”

Are you middle class in Arizona? Here’s what the middle, top 10%, and top 1% makes

Housing costs are lower in Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago and Albuquerque. All are cities metro Phoenix competes with for residents and companies.

Phoenix is the 52nd most expensive large city in the U.S. for rent, with a monthly median of $1,422, according to the real estate research firm Apartment List. The U.S. median is lower at $1,354.

Metro Phoenix’s median home price is hovering around $435,000, according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service. The U.S. median price is about $420,000.

But metro Phoenix is more affordable than all the big cities in California, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Miami and most large East Coast cities.

That’s why people from those areas, particularly Seattle and Los Angeles, are moving to the Valley in droves.

