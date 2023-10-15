Metro Phoenix luxury home sales didn't slow over the summer. Why and who's buying?

Metro Phoenix’s million-dollar home sales didn't slow during the summer, despite the housing market's overall slowing.

Nearly as many Valley homes sold for seven-digit prices this summer as during the warmest months of 2022. Luxury house sales are not as impacted by higher interest rates.

During June, July and August, 1,481 Phoenix-area houses sold for seven-digit prices. That compares to 1,485 million-dollar sales during those three months in 2022, according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service.

A former Phoenix Suns player, the Arizona Cardinals head coach, Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies pitchers, an HGTV star, a former Hollywood executive and the former owner of the Arizona Coyotes all bought and sold million-dollar homes between June and August of this year.

And prices in Paradise Valley, the most expensive community in the Phoenix area, posted a double-digit increase from last summer.

“It wasn’t a bad summer for high-end home sales,” said luxury real estate agent Joan Levinson of Realty ONE Group. “We really didn’t see a slowdown.”

She said the issue for the high-end housing market is finding the homes for sale that buyers want because many Valley million-dollar homeowners are staying put.

Levinson specializes in the top end of the market and tracked 44 Phoenix-area homes selling for more than $5 million during the summer.

That compares to 26 during the summer of 2022.

Many of the priciest houses to sell were in posh Paradise Valley. Home sales were up 34% in that town during this year's third quarter when compared to the same three months in 2022. Paradise Valley home prices climbed 19% during the third quarter from the second quarter.

Big-name summer buyers and sellers

Some well-known buyers and sellers were behind pricey deals during the hottest summer in Phoenix history. Most were in Paradise Valley.

Former Phoenix Suns player Mikal Bridges sold his Paradise Valley mansion for $6.7 million in June.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon bought a Paradise Valley home for more than $10 million in June.

In July, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks paid almost $8.7 million for a new Paradise Valley mansion.

In August, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker Emman paid $8 million for a Paradise Valley home.

HGTV reality show personality Pete de Best paid $4.5 million in August for a home in the Phoenix side of the Arcadia neighborhood.

Retired DreamWorks Animation President Lew Coleman paid $8.9 million for a Paradise Valley mansion in August.

And former Arizona Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway sold a north Scottsdale mansion in the Silverleaf community in August for $8.6 million.

Many company executives, lawyers and doctors also bought and sold Valley homes for more than $1 million during the summer.

Where is the high-end home market headed?

All metro Phoenix home sales, including the priciest ones, typically climb after the summer.

But higher interest rates are expected to keep slowing Valley sales of houses priced below $750,000. Most of the buyers in that price range need mortgages.

Tina Tamboer, Cromford Report senior housing analyst, said the luxury market typically picks up in fall and winter and could again this year.

Swings in the stock market slow high-end home sales more than interest rates because many million-dollar buyers pay with cash.

The major stock market indexes are still up for the year despite some drops in September over concerns about inflation and more interest rate increases.

What is slowing is the time it’s taking luxury houses in metro Phoenix houses to sell. At the end of this year’s third quarter, homes in nearly all of the Valley’s most expensive neighborhoods were selling slower than a year ago.

Bobby Lieb, associate broker with Launch Powered By Compass, advises sellers to price luxury homes with the market and not based on an inflated online valuation.

“The longer a home sits on market, the more impact that will have on the selling price,” he said.

Home prices are flat or down in several of metro Phoenix's priciest neighborhoods, including parts of north Scottsdale.

