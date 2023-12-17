Metro Phoenix still a top market for home building despite high rates. Here's why

Home building in metro Phoenix took a hit like the resale market when interest rates started to ramp up last year.

But the Valley is still one of the top metro areas for home building and is poised to see more new houses go up in 2024.

Just look at the area's strong job, population and income growth to see why.

"Many people are relocating to Phoenix," Ali Wolf, chief economist at housing research firm Zonda, told an Arizona Biltmore ballroom packed with real estate industry representatives at the Land Advisors Phoenix housing forecast last week. "Affordability is relative, and many are moving from pricier areas."

In 2022, about 130 people moved to the Valley a day, according to Zonda.

She said 2023 will end with about 15,500 new houses started in the Phoenix area, but 17,000 are projected for 2024.

That compares to the pre-pandemic level of 21,500 new homes.

Despite the decrease this year, metro Phoenix ranked No. 5 for the most new home starts during the third quarter.

Why the positive forecast for home building?

"Arizona accounts for only 2.2% of the overall U.S. population," said Greg Vogel, founder and CEO of Land Advisors Organization. But, he said, the state has captured 4% of the U.S.'s population growth during the past two decades.

The Valley also ranked No. 5 among big metros for the most population growth between 2015 and 2022, according to Zonda and Moody's. The region ranked No. 14 for the most new high-wage jobs, with a 21% increase in that span of years.

Despite a big jump in home prices, the Phoenix area is still more affordable than other cities, including Los Angeles, Denver and New York, said Wolf.

A tight supply of resale houses and home builder incentives, including interest-rate buydowns, are helping the new home market.

Mortgage rates are dipping and could fall more next year.

Vogel said the West Valley is dominating the home building market with a more than 50% share that is expected to continue for decades because of the available land and growing job base due to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and other companies expanding in the area.

He said water concerns for the area can be addressed and won't put a halt to growth.

Who is buying new homes?

Millennials get a lot of attention in the housing market because they are such a big group. But it's their parents, the baby boomers, who are buying the most houses.

Baby boomers account for 41% of new home sales as more buy houses to be near their children and grandchildren.

Wolf said metro Phoenix ranks No. 10 in the U.S. for those buyers nicknamed "baby chasers."

Millennials are behind 33% of new home sales, according to Zonda.

Wolf said the number of millennial new home buyers paying cash to avoid higher interest rates is up, and that has a strong tie to the wealth transfer from baby boomers to their children.

Gen X buyers accounted for 40% of new home sales, and the youngest group, Gen Z, is only buying 6% of new houses.

What could slow new home sales?

Higher land, materials and labor costs are issues for the new-home market, as are inflation and higher mortgage rates.

The average mortgage rate ticked up to almost 8% in October but is now down to just over 7%.

But Wolf said more builders are buying down mortgage rates to 5%, and that cuts a monthly payment on a $500,000 home by $600.

Also, based on inflation and signs from the Federal Reserve, mortgage rates could tick down to about 6% by the end of 2024, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The Federal Reserve's move to not raise interest rates last week bodes well for lower mortgage rates.

Zoning issues and NIMBYism fights are also high on growth experts lists of concerns for Valley's new home market.

But water is drawing the most attention.

Vogel said Arizona has water challenges, but it's not running out of water.

