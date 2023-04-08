Metro, Super C and Adonis stores will be open in the affected regions tomorrow, April 9

MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Following the Québec government's announcement that it will allow grocery stores to be open on April 9, 2023, some Metro, Super C and Adonis will be open tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Easter Sunday, in the following affected administrative regions: Montréal, Outaouais, Laval, Lanaudière, Laurentides and Montérégie. Consumers are invited to consult the list of open stores on the website of each brand ; Metro, Super C et Adonis.

Aware of the inconveniences caused by last Thursday's ice storm and the numerous power outages, METRO Inc. is once again responding to the government's call to ensure the population's food security under exceptional circumstances. The company would like to thank the employees who have agreed to come to work on a voluntary basis on a statutory holiday.

