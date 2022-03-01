U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Metro Supply Chain deepens its European operations with the acquisition of UK-based Century Logistics Ltd.

Metro Supply Chain
·3 min read
Metro Supply Chain

TORONTO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Supply Chain Holdings (UK) Limited, a division of Canadian-based Metro Supply Chain, today announced the acquisition of Century Logistics, a longstanding third-party logistics provider based in Suffolk, UK.

“We welcome Century Logistics to the Metro Supply Chain team. Century’s wide capabilities and customer-focused culture complement Metro Supply Chain’s strengths as a strategic supply chain solutions partner to some of the world’s fastest-growing and most reputable brands,” explains Martin Graham, Group President of Metro Supply Chain. “This acquisition deepens our operations in the UK and Europe and broadens our service offerings for UK-based customers looking to expand into the United States or Canada.”

For decades, Century Logistics has been integral to helping local and multinational consumer packaged goods brands scale through warehousing, co-packing, ecommerce fulfillment, product repairs and product returns. Managing seven distribution sites, Century Logistics is strategically located along the A14 corridor between the bustling Golden Triangle and the port of Felixstowe, the UK’s biggest and busiest container port.

“Since opening our first commercial warehouse in 1998, Century Logistics’ driving focus has been to invest where our customers need us most, which, in recent years, has meant supporting their significant ecommerce growth,” says Stephen Basey-Fisher, founder and chairman of Century Logistics. “We’re thrilled to join Metro Supply Chain and be able to offer customers here and abroad a true end-to-end, harmonized experience that will delight their consumers wherever and whenever they shop.”

Metro Supply Chain has been operating in the UK since 2016 when it acquired Evolution Time Critical, a premium provider of 24-hour emergency logistics for companies around the world, with offices in Derby, UK, the United States, Portugal, Germany and China. In 2021, the company expanded operations to include five facilities in Wales dedicated to defence sector logistics. With the acquisition of Century Logistics, Metro Supply Chain manages more than 12 million square feet in over 80 distribution centres across North America and Europe.

“Century Logistics founders Stephen and Ann Basey-Fisher have built an impressive customer-focused operation and we are excited to welcome the full Century team to Metro Supply Chain,” says Chiko Nanji, founder and CEO of Metro Supply Chain. “We look forward to providing greater synergies and opportunities for our UK-based customers who are looking to grow their operations in new geographies and capabilities.”

About Metro Supply Chain
Metro Supply Chain is a strategic supply chain solutions partner for some of the world’s fastest growing and most recognizable organizations. Managing more than 12 million square feet in over 80 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 6,000, it is the largest privately-owned supply chain solutions company based in Canada. For more than 40 years, Metro Supply Chain’s scale, wide capabilities and entrepreneurial structure has enabled it to meet its customers’ most challenging supply chain needs, including the creation of complex e-commerce fulfillment and last-mile delivery networks.

About Century Logistics
Based in Suffolk, United Kingdom, Century Logistics provides consumer packaged goods companies with everything from warehousing and co-packing services to ecommerce fulfillment, product repairs and returns management. It operates seven facilities strategically located between the UK’s Golden Triangle and busy port of Felixstowe.

For more information, contact:
Alison Wood, Head of Marketing and Communications
awood@metroscg.com
Tel: +1 437 332-4361


