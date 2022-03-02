Metro Supply Chain donates $50,000 to the Red Cross to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine

Metro Supply Chain

TORONTO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Supply Chain announced today that it has donated $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.



"The armed conflict in Ukraine has left millions of people in the country in immediate need of essential items and emergency care. To support ongoing relief efforts, Metro Supply Chain is donating $50,000 to the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine," said Martin Graham, Group President of Metro Supply Chain.

Canadians wishing to help are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross' Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal at www.redcross.ca.

Those wishing to donate in the United States are encouraged to contribute directly to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org.

About Metro Supply Chain

Metro Supply Chain is a strategic supply chain solutions partner for some of the world’s fastest growing and most recognizable organizations. Managing more than 12 million square feet in over 80 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 6,000, it is the largest privately-owned supply chain solutions company based in Canada. For more than 40 years, Metro Supply Chain’s scale, wide capabilities and entrepreneurial structure has enabled it to meet its customers’ most challenging supply chain needs, including the creation of complex e-commerce fulfillment and last-mile delivery networks.

